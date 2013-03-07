Photo: Reuters
- An analyst says Samsung is hosed, just like Apple, because the market for high-margin smartphones is reaching a saturation point.
- Facebook appoints a new board member: Dr. Sue Desmond-Hellmann, the chancellor of the University of California at San Francisco.
- LivingSocial’s CEO told employees in an email that it had its best ever sales day, hitting $8.6 million in one day.
- Intel could start manufacturing mobile chips for Apple.
- The gap in valuation between Apple and Google is the widest it’s been in eight years.
- Facebook is announcing an update to the newsfeed today, here’s a preview of what is expected to be announced.
- A top Apple writer explains why he dropped the iPhone for Android.
- A single posting on Facebook is seen by 1 in 3 friends.
- Microsoft is offering discounts on Windows 8 to laptop makers to get more touchscreen notebooks on the market.
- Marissa Mayer got a $1 million bonus for her first six months.
