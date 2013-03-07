Photo: Reuters

An analyst says Samsung is hosed, just like Apple, because the market for high-margin smartphones is reaching a saturation point.

Facebook appoints a new board member: Dr. Sue Desmond-Hellmann, the chancellor of the University of California at San Francisco.

LivingSocial’s CEO told employees in an email that it had its best ever sales day, hitting $8.6 million in one day.

Intel could start manufacturing mobile chips for Apple.

The gap in valuation between Apple and Google is the widest it’s been in eight years.

Facebook is announcing an update to the newsfeed today, here’s a preview of what is expected to be announced.

A top Apple writer explains why he dropped the iPhone for Android.

A single posting on Facebook is seen by 1 in 3 friends.

Microsoft is offering discounts on Windows 8 to laptop makers to get more touchscreen notebooks on the market.

Marissa Mayer got a $1 million bonus for her first six months.

