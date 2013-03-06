Photo: Getty
- Spotify competitor Beats just raise $60 million and Apple has been asking about its music subscription service, Daisy. Tim Cook and Eddy Cue met with Beats CEO Jimmy Iovine a few weeks ago.
- Google is also getting into the music streaming space with YouTube. It’s launching a music service later this year.
- Samsung is investing $112 million in Japanese electronic company, Sharp. Sharp has made many screens for Apple’s iPhones and iPads; the deal will make Sharp more committed to delivering screens to Samsung instead.
- Samsung says its Galaxy S4 will be made out of plastic because it’s cheap and easy, and Samsung has a lot of volume to fill.
- Here’s what the Galaxy S4 device might look like.
- Tumblr wants to become profitable this year, and it’s launching a pay-per-view mobile ad product that it hopes will rake in cash. Right now, the company says its average advertising deal is “just under six figures.”
- Bleacher Report co-founder Bryan Goldberg has left Turner, which acquired his startup for about $200 million. He’s already planning his next content company, which he says will make him “rich(er).”
- A tech blogger explains why he switched from an iPhone to an Android.
- The SEC is moving forward with a case against billionaire investor Mark Cuban that alleges insider training. Cuban denies the allegations.
- Why do people suddenly get more attractive when you drink? Here’s the science behind “beer goggles.”
