Spotify competitor Beats just raise $60 million and Apple has been asking about its music subscription service, Daisy. Tim Cook and Eddy Cue met with Beats CEO Jimmy Iovine a few weeks ago.

Google is also getting into the music streaming space with YouTube. It’s launching a music service later this year.

Samsung is investing $112 million in Japanese electronic company, Sharp. Sharp has made many screens for Apple’s iPhones and iPads; the deal will make Sharp more committed to delivering screens to Samsung instead.

Samsung says its Galaxy S4 will be made out of plastic because it’s cheap and easy, and Samsung has a lot of volume to fill.

Here’s what the Galaxy S4 device might look like.

Tumblr wants to become profitable this year, and it’s launching a pay-per-view mobile ad product that it hopes will rake in cash. Right now, the company says its average advertising deal is “just under six figures.”

Bleacher Report co-founder Bryan Goldberg has left Turner, which acquired his startup for about $200 million. He’s already planning his next content company, which he says will make him “rich(er).”

A tech blogger explains why he switched from an iPhone to an Android.

The SEC is moving forward with a case against billionaire investor Mark Cuban that alleges insider training. Cuban denies the allegations.

Why do people suddenly get more attractive when you drink? Here’s the science behind “beer goggles.”

