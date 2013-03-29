Good morning! News:
- Facebook is making a big mobile announcement next week, inviting press to “come see our new home on Android” on April 4.
- What is Facebook announcing? There is a lot of speculation, but it seems like an Android-based operating system.
- Amazon is making an acquisition. It will buy Goodreads, a social book site that helps people find books recommended by friends.
- Twitter co-founder Biz Stone is reportedly launching a new startup, Jelly. It’s going to be a mobile-first company, and he’s already hired a handful of people.
- Google is entering the same-day, local delivery market. It’s launching Google Shopping Express and hinted that participating retailers will include Target, Walgreens, Office Depot, and Toys R Us.
- The Ouya game console has begun shipping. It was a Kickstarter project that raised $8.6 million from 63,000 people to make a small, affordable game system that developers could create games on.
- Mobile game company Supercell is reportedly raising more than $100 million in a new round of financing that will value the company just under $1 billion.
- USV investor Fred Wilson talked about what happens when startups and their founders fail. The either “slog it out” or “hit the wall.”
- Scientists have found a way to make bread that won’t get moldy.
- This isn’t really tech but it’s important: North Korea has threatened to attack the US in a “merciless strike.” It’s talking about positioning long-range rockets at specific targets because of a practice mission US stealth bombers performed in South Korea recently.
Business Insider Emails & Alerts
Site highlights each day to your inbox.
Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.