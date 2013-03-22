10 Things You Need To Know This Morning

Jay Yarow
Blackberry CEO Thorsten HeinsResearch in Motion CEO Thorsten Heins

Good morning!

Here’s the news.

  • Apple design leader Jony Ive is pushing to make iOS to be simpler and cleaner.
  • Samsung’s chief product officer says ex-Android leader Andy Rubin was a visionary, but could be very stubborn.
  • Google’s Android team is also building a smart watch.
  • Google chairman Eric Schmidt uses a Blackberry.
  • HBO is considering packaging HBO GO with your broadband internet package. So, you subscribe to cable internet, but not cable TV and you can get HBO.
  • New Blackberry phones launch in the U.S. today, we’re not expecting big lines.
  • A dongle joke spun out of control and now two people have lost their jobs.
  • Zynga finally launched its independent platform, Zynga.com, no need for a Facebook account to use it.
  • Apple is improving security in iCloud, adding two-step verification.
  • Why the original iPod was was great.
