Tap into the power of the social web. Social Quality Index: The first universal measure of social value.
Good morning!
Here’s the news.
- Apple design leader Jony Ive is pushing to make iOS to be simpler and cleaner.
- Samsung’s chief product officer says ex-Android leader Andy Rubin was a visionary, but could be very stubborn.
- Google’s Android team is also building a smart watch.
- Google chairman Eric Schmidt uses a Blackberry.
- HBO is considering packaging HBO GO with your broadband internet package. So, you subscribe to cable internet, but not cable TV and you can get HBO.
- New Blackberry phones launch in the U.S. today, we’re not expecting big lines.
- A dongle joke spun out of control and now two people have lost their jobs.
- Zynga finally launched its independent platform, Zynga.com, no need for a Facebook account to use it.
- Apple is improving security in iCloud, adding two-step verification.
- Why the original iPod was was great.
Tap into the power of the social web. Social Quality Index: The first universal measure of social value.
Business Insider Emails & Alerts
Site highlights each day to your inbox.
Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.