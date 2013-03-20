Tap into the power of the social web. Social Quality Index: The first universal measure of social value.
Good morning!
Here’s the news.
- Apple poached the CTO of Adobe, Kevin Lynch, to work in the special group led by Bob Mansfield.
- John Gruber thinks Lynch is a bozo and a bad hire because he loudly supported Flash.
- Marissa Mayer’s hiring practices are driving people a little nuts.
- Amazon is about to do a $600 million deal with the CIA for a private cloud, which would be a break from its normal style.
- Microsoft is dealing with an investigation by the U.S. government into allegations that its partners were involved in bribing foreign government officials.
- Yahoo is in talks to buy a big, controlling stake in Dailymotion at a $300 million valuation.
- Microsoft is offering developers $100 per app submitted to the Windows 8 store.
- Google is expanding Google fibre to Olathe, Kansas.
- Amazon is talking to music labels about doing a subscription music service.
- Samsung’s Galaxy S 4 is twice as fast as the iPhone 5.
