Good morning! Here's the big news to start your day.After, come back to SAI all day for the latest.



Photo: REUTERS/Beck Diefenbach

Good morning! Here’s the big news to start your day.After, come back to SAI all day for the latest.

The big problem for Apple is that it has lost its reality distortion field, and now it looks utterly mortal.

A leaked ad shows Google’s great Google Now service is coming to the iPhone and iPad.

Apple fanboys are convinced the Wall Street Journal has an anti-Apple agenda.

IDC projects Android will lead the market in tablets by the end of the year, which is pretty bad for Microsoft and Apple. (Assuming it happens.)

Walt Mossberg explains why Apple gets all the best apps.

Apple will reportedly do a dividend or a buyback this spring.

Here’s a look at the prototypes of Microsoft’s Surface tablet.

A new leaked phone from Motorola looks like it has some of Google’s influence already.

Google acquired a three-person startup which delivers improved recognition of nearby objects and images, which should help Google Glass.

CNET loves the new Roku calling it the best streaming box on the market.

