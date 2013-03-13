Tap into the power of the social web. Social Quality Index: The first universal measure of social value.
Photo: REUTERS/Beck Diefenbach
Good morning! Here’s the big news to start your day.After, come back to SAI all day for the latest.
- The big problem for Apple is that it has lost its reality distortion field, and now it looks utterly mortal.
- A leaked ad shows Google’s great Google Now service is coming to the iPhone and iPad.
- Apple fanboys are convinced the Wall Street Journal has an anti-Apple agenda.
- IDC projects Android will lead the market in tablets by the end of the year, which is pretty bad for Microsoft and Apple. (Assuming it happens.)
- Walt Mossberg explains why Apple gets all the best apps.
- Apple will reportedly do a dividend or a buyback this spring.
- Here’s a look at the prototypes of Microsoft’s Surface tablet.
- A new leaked phone from Motorola looks like it has some of Google’s influence already.
- Google acquired a three-person startup which delivers improved recognition of nearby objects and images, which should help Google Glass.
- CNET loves the new Roku calling it the best streaming box on the market.
