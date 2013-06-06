Good morning, here’s the news:
- The U.S. government is secretly collecting the phone records of millions of Verizon customers.
- Apple will reportedly release new MacBook Airs next week.
- Apple’s streaming music service, iRadio, is going to be supported through audio ads, making it Apple’s first ad-supported product ever.
- Did you know there are glasses that let blind people see? That and more mind-blowing technology you didn’t know was real, right here.
- BlackBerry is planning a new all touchscreen smartphone, the A10.
- AMD is going to start developing chips for Chrome and Android, moving away from focusing on Windows.
- Photos leaked of a new Nokia smartphone that has a 41-megapixel camera on it.
- AT&T is reportedly going to join the Chernin group to team up on a bid for Hulu.
- A look at some of the awesome perks given out to tech execs.
- There is now a Fitbit-like activity monitor for dogs called Whistle.
