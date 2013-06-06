10 Things You Need To Know This Morning

Jay Yarow

Good morning, here’s the news:

  • The U.S. government is secretly collecting the phone records of millions of Verizon customers. 
  • Apple will reportedly release new MacBook Airs next week.
  • Apple’s streaming music service, iRadio, is going to be supported through audio ads, making it Apple’s first ad-supported product ever.
  • Did you know there are glasses that let blind people see? That and more mind-blowing technology you didn’t know was real, right here.
  • BlackBerry is planning a new all touchscreen smartphone, the A10.
  • AMD is going to start developing chips for Chrome and Android, moving away from focusing on Windows.
  • Photos leaked of a new Nokia smartphone that has a 41-megapixel camera on it.
  • AT&T is reportedly going to join the Chernin group to team up on a bid for Hulu.
  • A look at some of the awesome perks given out to tech execs.
  • There is now a Fitbit-like activity monitor for dogs called Whistle.

