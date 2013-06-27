10 Things You Need To Know This Morning

Jay Yarow
Microsoft Build Event Steve Ballmer

Good morning! Some news:

  • The way 18-29 year-olds user their smartphones to totally different than the rest of us.
  • The 15 biggest changes to Windows in Windows 8.1.
  • Microsoft rebooted Windows 8 with Windows 8.1, but if you didn’t like Windows 8, you probably still won’t like 8.1.
  • Apple executives Jeff Williams and Bruce Sewell both sold $15 million worth of Apple stock.
  • Apple’s newest ads are a flop with consumers. 
  • Apple revealed the terms for its iTunes Radio, and they appear to be more favourable than Pandora.
  • Allen & Co’s mogul fest in Sun Valley, Idaho is going to be lousy with tech executives this year. 
  • Here’s a good Q&A with John Skipper, ESPN’s leader.
  • A look at the 8-inch Windows tablet that’s going to compete with the iPad Mini.
  • Snapchat’s founders sold $10 million worth of stock each during their recent round of funding.

Business Insider Emails & Alerts

Site highlights each day to your inbox.

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.