Good morning!
- Apple reported solid earnings, slightly beating expectations on the top and bottom line thanks to better than expected sales of 31 million iPhones.
- Apple’s revenue only grew by 1%, and its EPS was down 20% for the quarter.
- Facebook has delayed the launch of its video ad units, according to sources.
- Ashton Kutcher is close to a $10 million deal to start doing ads for Lenovo.
- Walt Mossberg trashed Acer’s 8-inch tablet, the W3, which is supposed to compete with the iPad Mini. He says, “Compared with the smallest iPad, the Acer features cheaper, bulkier construction; a worse-looking, slower-responding screen; significantly less battery life; and drastically worse cameras.”
- Twitter is likely to file for an IPO at the end of this year.
- Here’s a high quality video that shows the casing of the unreleased lower-cost iPhone.
- You can pre-order Google’s new Nexus 7 tablet for $230 at Best Buy.
- China may have as many iPhones as the U.S.
- Former Android leader Andy Rubin is looking for someone to make fancy looking lattes in Los Altos, California.
