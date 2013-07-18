Good morning! The news!
- More details on what Apple is planning to do in the TV market: Apps on the Apple TV that provide a better interface for watching and navigating TV.
- A large block of Dell shareholders — Vanguard Group Inc., State Street Corp., and BlackRock Inc. — are going to vote against its proposal to go private unless the deal is improved.
- Netflix is secretly cropping movies, cutting out big pieces of the scenery.
- Venture capitalist Bill Gurley wonders why Apple and Google are missing out on a big opportunity to make more money by adding paid search in their App Stores.
- Marissa Mayer has gone a good job so far, but the next step is going to be much harder.
- HTC announced a smaller version of the HTC One, which is the best Android phone on the planet.
- 10 startling tweets that got people arrested.
- Google is likely to announce a new, upgraded version of its 7-inch tablet, the Nexus 7 next week.
- Mad Men is more popular than original programming like House of Cards on Netflix according to a new study.
- Nokia reported that it sold 7.4 million Lumia Windows Phones.
