10 Things You Need To Know This Morning

Jay Yarow
apple wwdc 2013 tim cook on stage

Good morning! The news!

  • More details on what Apple is planning to do in the TV market: Apps on the Apple TV that provide a better interface for watching and navigating TV.
  • A large block of Dell shareholders — Vanguard Group Inc., State Street Corp., and BlackRock Inc. — are going to vote against its proposal to go private unless the deal is improved.
  • Netflix is secretly cropping movies, cutting out big pieces of the scenery. 
  • Venture capitalist Bill Gurley wonders why Apple and Google are missing out on a big opportunity to make more money by adding paid search in their App Stores.
  • Marissa Mayer has gone a good job so far, but the next step is going to be much harder.
  • HTC announced a smaller version of the HTC One, which is the best Android phone on the planet.
  • 10 startling tweets that got people arrested. 
  • Google is likely to announce a new, upgraded version of its 7-inch tablet, the Nexus 7 next week.
  • Mad Men is more popular than original programming like House of Cards on Netflix according to a new study.
  • Nokia reported that it sold 7.4 million Lumia Windows Phones.

