Steve Jobs’ face next to Ashton Kutcher’s.

Photo: Twitter via Jalifax

Here's the overnight news.

Amazon’s earnings missed, but its stock soared to an all-time high in after-hours trading.

Amazon’s e-books business has become a “multi-billion-dollar category” in five years, up 70% in 2012. But no Kindle sales figures were announced during the earnings call.

There will be a massive round of layoffs at Time Inc. today; up to 700 jobs could be cut.

Smart thermostat company Nest has raised another $80 million at an $800 million valuation, and it’s shipping 40,000 products per month.

Michael Dell is trying to buy back majority control of his company by combining his personal 15.7 per cent stake in Dell with up to $1 billion of his own funds.

Reed Hastings is being featured in GQ magazine and he says Netflix wants to become the next HBO.

YouTube is rolling out paid subscriptions starting this spring.

It looks like Box’s funding round soared to $150 million, up from $125 million reported last year. CEO Aaron Levie is looking to IPO in 2014.

One of Facebook’s product managers says the company went into a “34-day lockdown” before the launch of Graph Search. Lockdowns are a tradition at Facebook, where employees with a looming goal double-down to work on it.

You really have to see this picture of Ashton Kutcher and Steve Jobs side by side. The two are identical.

