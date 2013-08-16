10 Things You Need To Know This Morning In Tech

Good morning, here’s the news.

Layoffs at AOL Patch are expected to begin today. Tim Armstrong warned one week ago that he’d be killing or trying to find partners for up to 400 of the local news sites.

Apple’s new operating system, iOS 7, is expected to become available in September. The company is widely expected to announce its latest iPhone along with an official release date for iOS 7 on Sept. 10. If Apple follows its pattern, iOS 7 should be available as a free download within a week of that announcement.

Ashton Kutcher says Apple co-founder Steve Wozniak is being incentivized to bash his Jobs movie. “He is being paid by another company to support a different Steve Jobs film,” Kutcher tells the AP. “It’s personal for him, but it’s also business. We have to keep that in mind.”

Bustle founder Bryan Goldberg has apologized for the way he wrote his media startup’s launch announcement on Tuesday. The announcement enraged a lot of people, in part because it seemed to ignore successful women-targeted websites that already exist.

Elon Musk’s SpaceX has a new “sideways” rocket that can land right where it takes off. You kind of need to see it to believe it.