10 Things You Need To Know This Morning In Tech

Good morning, here’s the news.
-
Layoffs at AOL Patch are expected to begin today. Tim Armstrong warned one week ago that he’d be killing or trying to find partners for up to 400 of the local news sites.
-
An internal audit and more documents reveal that the NSA has overstepped its boundaries thousands of times per year since 2008.
-
Apple’s new operating system, iOS 7, is expected to become available in September. The company is widely expected to announce its latest iPhone along with an official release date for iOS 7 on Sept. 10. If Apple follows its pattern, iOS 7 should be available as a free download within a week of that announcement.
-
Ashton Kutcher says Apple co-founder Steve Wozniak is being incentivized to bash his Jobs movie. “He is being paid by another company to support a different Steve Jobs film,” Kutcher tells the AP. “It’s personal for him, but it’s also business. We have to keep that in mind.”
-
Bustle founder Bryan Goldberg has apologized for the way he wrote his media startup’s launch announcement on Tuesday. The announcement enraged a lot of people, in part because it seemed to ignore successful women-targeted websites that already exist.
-
Elon Musk’s SpaceX has a new “sideways” rocket that can land right where it takes off. You kind of need to see it to believe it.
-
Former Zynga executive and OMGPOP CEO Dan Porter is close to launching a new mobile venture, which may partner with talent agent Ari Emanuel.
-
Facebook billionaire Sheryl Sandberg is still receiving a lot of blow back after an editor for her Lean In Foundation advertised an unpaid internship position.
-
There is an email chain everyone in Silicon Valley is reading that doesn’t make PandoDaily look so great.
-
Stressed out, startups? Scientific studies have found a few tried and true ways to relax. All you need is some celery, a puppy, yoga and kisses.
