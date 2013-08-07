10 Things You Need To Know This Morning In Tech

Good morning. Here’s the news.

AOL announced two things this morning: healthy second quarter earnings and the $US405 million acquisition of Adap.tv, which helps marketers buy targeted video ads in real-time.

Not all print is dead. Vogue’s revenues for the September issue will be the magazine’s highest in five years.

Felix Salmon worries that Jeff Bezos will fail at running the Washington Post because: “At a large newspaper, the default mode cannot be hyper-efficient; the papers which have tried, which have modelled themselves on digital startups, have generally failed. A large and valuable franchise like the Washington Post generally improves the more slack there is in the system”

Californians woke up in the middle of the night to a series of 10 second-long buzzes and noises coming from their phones. They were getting Amber Alerts. Over the past couple days, they’ve gotten a lot of them. It’s confusing and alarming.