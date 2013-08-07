10 Things You Need To Know This Morning In Tech

Good morning. Here’s the news.
-
AOL announced two things this morning: healthy second quarter earnings and the $US405 million acquisition of Adap.tv, which helps marketers buy targeted video ads in real-time.
-
Not all print is dead. Vogue’s revenues for the September issue will be the magazine’s highest in five years.
-
Medium, the new company from former Twitter CEO Ev Williams, is trying to exist without managers.
-
These electric Korean buses charge while driving, without being connected to wires.
-
Whatsapp, the smartphone messaging app with 300 million users, just added voice messaging.
-
Felix Salmon worries that Jeff Bezos will fail at running the Washington Post because: “At a large newspaper, the default mode cannot be hyper-efficient; the papers which have tried, which have modelled themselves on digital startups, have generally failed. A large and valuable franchise like the Washington Post generally improves the more slack there is in the system”
-
Yahoo is going to replace its ugly, out-dated logo through a month-long voting contest. Sadly, the exclamation point is here to stay.
-
Californians woke up in the middle of the night to a series of 10 second-long buzzes and noises coming from their phones. They were getting Amber Alerts. Over the past couple days, they’ve gotten a lot of them. It’s confusing and alarming.
-
Apple continues to hire voice-recognition specialists for its Siri team.
-
Andrew Mason? Schmandrew Mason. Microsoft cofounder Paul Allen just put out a major label rock album.
