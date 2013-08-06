10 Things You Need To Know This Morning In Tech

Good morning. Here’s the news.
-
Amazon CEO and founder Jeff Bezos bought the Washington Post.
-
Everyone is passing around Venture capitalist Mike Moritz’s blog post about Bezos’s famous shareholder letters: “Jeff Bezos’ reports on Amazon should be required reading — not just for the journalists who are about to become his employees — but also for anyone aspiring to build and lead a company.”
-
Henry Blodget wrote a post about what it’s like working with Jeff Bezos as an investor. Blodget also speculates on why Bezos bought the Post: “I’d guess that Jeff Bezos thinks that owning the Washington Post will be interesting, fun, and cool.”
-
Bezos’s acquisition completely surprised Brad Stone, who spent hours interviewing Bezos for a book coming out in October. So why did Bezos do it? Stone guesses: “he’s buying a lot of political influence.”
-
Washington Post journalists are sad the old owners are going, and they’re scared about change. They say the internal meeting where the sale was announced was “like a funeral.”
-
In Washington D.C., 50 people showed up to volunteer for a one way trip to Mars via the Mars One project.
-
A woman using an iPhone was electrocuted to death. Apple says the cause was a power cable sold by a third-party. So Apple is offering a $US10 for non-Apple power cords.
-
The western press likes to say the CEO of Xiaomi is the wannabe Steve Jobs of China. Problem is, Xiaomi now sells more smartphones than Apple in China.
-
Nielsen has a new study out showing that people talking about a TV show on Twitter actually does increase that TV show’s ratings. That’s good news for Twitter, which is selling ads to TV show advertisers on that premise.
-
OMGPOP employees tried to buy OMGPOP.com back from Zynga. Zynga said no, and is shutting it down.
Disclosure: Jeff Bezos is an investor in Business Insider through his personal investment company Bezos Expeditions.
