10 Things You Need To Know This Morning In Tech

Good morning. Here’s the news.

Everyone is passing around Venture capitalist Mike Moritz’s blog post about Bezos’s famous shareholder letters: “Jeff Bezos’ reports on Amazon should be required reading — not just for the journalists who are about to become his employees — but also for anyone aspiring to build and lead a company.”

Henry Blodget wrote a post about what it’s like working with Jeff Bezos as an investor. Blodget also speculates on why Bezos bought the Post: “I’d guess that Jeff Bezos thinks that owning the Washington Post will be interesting, fun, and cool.”

Bezos’s acquisition completely surprised Brad Stone, who spent hours interviewing Bezos for a book coming out in October. So why did Bezos do it? Stone guesses: “he’s buying a lot of political influence.”

Washington Post journalists are sad the old owners are going, and they’re scared about change. They say the internal meeting where the sale was announced was “like a funeral.”

In Washington D.C., 50 people showed up to volunteer for a one way trip to Mars via the Mars One project.

A woman using an iPhone was electrocuted to death. Apple says the cause was a power cable sold by a third-party. So Apple is offering a $US10 for non-Apple power cords.

The western press likes to say the CEO of Xiaomi is the wannabe Steve Jobs of China. Problem is, Xiaomi now sells more smartphones than Apple in China.