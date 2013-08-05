10 Tech Things You Need To Know This Morning

Good morning. Here’s the overnight news.
-
Here’s a handy chart showing that HTC monthly sales have steadily declined since March 2011. Can the HTC One Max, pictured here in a leaked photo, turn sales around?
-
A huge chunk of the “deep Web,” which requires a Tor browser to see, went down over the weekend.
-
WeChat, the huge Chinese social networking platform from Tencent, is finally trying to make money with mobile payments, stickers, and a game center.
-
South Korea is unhappy that the Obama administration over-tuned a ban on the import and sale of some older iPhones and iPads. Previously, the U.S. International Trade Commission had said the iPhone 4, iPhone 3GS, iPad 3G and iPad 2 3G infringe on Samsung patents.
-
New York, Dallas, and Los Angeles are still going without CBS programming. CBS and Time Warner Cable are in a standoff over retransmission rights and they’re not even talking at the moment.
-
The Times has a juicy, gossip-y, vitriolic post-mortem on the failed Newsweek-Daily Beast merger. A Monday morning must read!
-
Michael Lewis wrote 10,000 words on a Goldman Sachs programmer who was arrested under complicated charges of theft.
-
-
Steve Kovach says Google made a better tablet than the iPad Mini.
-
There’s a cool concept for the iPhone 6 that you should see.
Business Insider Emails & Alerts
Site highlights each day to your inbox.
Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.