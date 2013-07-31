10 Things You Need To Know This Morning In Tech

Good morning. Here’s the overnight tech news.
- Walt Mossberg: “I’ve been testing Chromecast for about a week, and I like it and can recommend it, despite some drawbacks.”
- AnandTech says Samsung optimizes its phones so that they will perform better on certain benchmarking tests.
- The former CTO of Facebook and creator of the Google Apps Engine have launched Quip, a mobile-first word-processing app.
- Viacom is still pursuing its $1 billion copyright case against YouTube. It’s lost twice, so now it wants a new judge.
- Zynga, which makes “Words with Friends,” is suing the casual sex startup “Bang with Friends.”
- These are the smartphones with the highest resale value. (Spoiler: iPhones do best.)
- NEC is dropping out of the smartphone business. “We were late to enter the smartphone market, and we were unable to develop attractive products. That’s what it comes down to,” says CFO.
- Nintendo only sold 160,000 Wii Us last quarter. Brutal.
- VCs don’t tweet; they used LinkedIn. “90-five per cent of the Forbes Midas List of the top 100 VCs has a presence on LinkedIn, but only 64 are on Twitter – and three of those users have never tweeted.”
- Saudi Arabia sentenced a blogger to 600 lashes and 7 years in prison for insulting Islam.
