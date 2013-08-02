10 Things You Need To Know This Morning In Tech

Good morning, everyone. Here is the news you need to know.
Google’s smartphone subsidiary Motorola launched a new flagship phone yesterday. It’s the best smartphone no one is going to buy, says Steve Kovach.
Wired’s Steve Levy went behind-the-scenes to chronicle the creation of the phone.
Another one of Google’s subsidiaries, YouTube, is opening a 41,000-square foot production studio in New York next year.
Oracle is being investigated for making false claims about the speed of its servers in an advertisement.
Imgur, the photo-sharing service of choice for Reddit users, has launched an iPhone app.
Apple hasn’t had a head of retail in 10 months, and it’s starting to show in dragging sales.
Facebook has a cool new feature called “On This Day,” where you can see what your News Feed looked like a year ago today. There’s a New York-based startup called Timehop that does something similar with Twitter and Foursquare.
“An Android developer claims a Korean PR agency representing Samsung offered him $US500 to mention the company’s upcoming developer competition on the community Stack Overflow.“
This is a robot designed to test chemical protection clothing. Looking at it walk, look around, and generally move around like a human is super creepy.
Microsoft’s campus is a metaphor for the company as a whole, says Jay Yarow. “It’s gigantic, it’s sprawling, and when you set foot on campus, you feel much more optimistic about Microsoft’s future than people outside the campus. ” Take a tour of the place, here.
