10 Things You Need To Know This Morning In Tech

Good morning, everyone. Here is the news you need to know.

Google’s smartphone subsidiary Motorola launched a new flagship phone yesterday. It’s the best smartphone no one is going to buy, says Steve Kovach.

Facebook has a cool new feature called “On This Day,” where you can see what your News Feed looked like a year ago today. There’s a New York-based startup called Timehop that does something similar with Twitter and Foursquare.