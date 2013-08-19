10 Things You Need To Know This Morning In Tech

Good morning. Here’s the overnight and weekend news.
Thanks to a popular Japanese TV show, Twitter hit a new record of 143,199 tweets per second.
Google was granted a patent that allows it to charge advertisers every time a person wearing Google Glass looks at an ad, online or off.
Twitter poached a top ad sales executive from Google. Jennifer Prince sold Google ads to the film and TV industry. She’ll do the same for Twitter.
Alibaba, the Chinese Internet company in which Yahoo owns a large stake, has invested in ShopRunner, the startup being run by Scott Thompson, the former Yahoo CEO who resigned due to a resume scandal.
Google is adding a feature to its Web browser, Chrome, that will allow parents to control how much their kids use the Internet.
Samsung’s smartphone revenues in China aren’t growing as fast as you’d expect, given how many units its selling.
Yahoo shut down its email service in China, and asked customers to switch to Alibaba’s Alimail.
