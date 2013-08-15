10 Things You Need To Know This Morning In Tech

Good morning, here’s the news.

Use your iPhone all you want, and never worry about running out of power. Just remember to drink lots of water. “Scientists have successfully generated electricity from human urine, enough to partially power a mobile phone.”

Microsoft has also combined the motion-sensing Kinect with projectors. That means you can turn any flat surface into a touchscreen.

Final piece of Microsoft news: The company hired an executive from online game store Steam to run its gaming-for-Windows division, signaling renewed interest in PC games.

A cofounder of Bleacher Report raised $US6.5 million to launch a new publication for women yesterday. He immediately got tons of blow-back.