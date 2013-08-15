10 Things You Need To Know This Morning In Tech

Good morning, here’s the news.
Use your iPhone all you want, and never worry about running out of power. Just remember to drink lots of water. “Scientists have successfully generated electricity from human urine, enough to partially power a mobile phone.”
China Mobile’s CEO said his firm wants to carry the iPhone, but that technological challenges remain.
For the first time, Microsoft is building its own processors based on in-house designs. It’s building them for the Kinect.
Microsoft has also combined the motion-sensing Kinect with projectors. That means you can turn any flat surface into a touchscreen.
Final piece of Microsoft news: The company hired an executive from online game store Steam to run its gaming-for-Windows division, signaling renewed interest in PC games.
A cofounder of Bleacher Report raised $US6.5 million to launch a new publication for women yesterday. He immediately got tons of blow-back.
New Zynga CEO Don Mattrick shaking up the company’s executive ranks. The COO, CTO, and HR boss are out.
Google Ventures created a 5-day rapid prototyping process for the 170 startups in its portfolio.
App.net, the ad-free alternative to Twitter, has raised another $US2.5 million from Andreessen Horowitz.
