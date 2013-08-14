10 Things You Need To Know This Morning In Tech

Good morning. Here’s the news.
Activist investor Carl Icahn tweeted that he’s taken a position in Apple, which he believes to be undervalued. Apple stock soon traded 3% higher.
Baidu bought 91 Wireless, one of China’s top three app stores, for $US1.9 billion.
Facebook updated its user metrics, emphasising daily active users over monthly active users. 128 million Americans use the Facebook website every day. 101 million Americans use a Facebook app every day.
Apple bought a startup called Matcha.tv. It makes an app that provides ” a comprehensive overview of everything that’s available to watch via cable TV providers (Comcast), streaming video services (Netflix, Hulu, Amazon Prime), and digital video stores (iTunes, Amazon). “
Venture investors are less interested in China and Brazil than they used to be.
Andreessen Horowitz partner Chris Dixon highly recommends Stanford professor Balaji S. Srinivasan‘s lectures on startup engineering.
Maybe you’ve heard that Google is trying to bring the Internet to Africa via balloon. Wired’s Steven Levy has all the details in a magazine story.
“Marco Argenti, Nokia’s head of developer relations, announced on Tuesday that he is leaving the company and is taking a job at Amazon.“
This 15-year-old girl says she and all of her friends use Facebook, never mind what you heard from that 13-year-old boy who says he and all of his friends don’t use Facebook.
