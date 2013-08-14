10 Things You Need To Know This Morning In Tech

Good morning. Here’s the news.

Facebook updated its user metrics, emphasising daily active users over monthly active users. 128 million Americans use the Facebook website every day. 101 million Americans use a Facebook app every day.

Apple bought a startup called Matcha.tv. It makes an app that provides ” a comprehensive overview of everything that’s available to watch via cable TV providers (Comcast), streaming video services (Netflix, Hulu, Amazon Prime), and digital video stores (iTunes, Amazon). “