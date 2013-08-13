10 Things You Need To Know This Morning In Tech

Good morning. Here’s the news.
Elon Musk finally revealed detailed plans for the Hyperloop — a giant vacuum tube you can ride.
Jay Yarow says the problem with the Hyperloop isn’t technology, it’s politics. He says the project is doomed to failure without Musk or another strong leader in charge.
Larry Ellison sounds pretty sceptical about Apple’s fate in a post-Steve Jobs era.
Consumers aren’t buying touch-enabled laptops, and it’s very bad news for Microsoft.
GigaOm writer Matthew Ingram uses all kinds of technology to spy on his kids when they use the Internet. Here, one of his daughters has written a post about what she thinks of it all.
This is what college students should put on their LinkedIn profile.
Ashton Kutcher shouted a bunch of Steve Jobs quotes at the MTV’s Teen Choice Awards.
