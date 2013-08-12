10 Things You Need To Know This Morning In Tech

Good morning! Here’s the news.
-
Elon Musk will unveil his vision for the Hyperloop today. The Hyperloop is supposed to be “as fast as an aeroplane, cheaper than a bullet train and completely self-powered.”
-
Lytro, the hyped camera-making startup, is struggling mightily. It laid-off people earlier this year.
-
Microsoft is going to make a special version of its cloud-based operating system for the government.
-
The fingerprint-recognition technology that is supposedly being built into Apple’s next iPhones is also supposedly limiting Apple’s new iPhone supply for the third quarter.
-
Meanwhile, Chinese smartphone maker Xiaomi says it sold 100,000 phones in 90 seconds, and has another 7.45 million reservations pending.
-
Apple is also supposedly coming out with a phone called the “iPhone 5C,” a cheaper version of the phone that will come in multiple colours. Here, an analyst looks at how Apple might price it.
-
This is a cool visualisation of everything that happens on the Internet in one second.
-
MyFitnessPal launched in 2005. 8 years later, it’s raising $US18 million from Kleiner Perkins.
-
“By collating tweets about unhappy meals and their locations, a group of University of Rochester researchers have been able to generate a map of potentially risky places to eat.“
-
