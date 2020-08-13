Photo by James D. Morgan/Getty Images

Morning, folks.

1. Let’s begin with some numbers. Wednesday was Victoria’s deadliest day since the beginning of the pandemic, with a death toll of 21. There were 411 new cases of COVID-19 in the state.

There were 410 new cases of #coronavirus (#COVID19) detected in Victoria in the last 24 hours. We are sad to report that there have been 21 deaths.#Covid19VicData pic.twitter.com/ddHx2bCGmu — VicGovDHHS (@VicGovDHHS) August 11, 2020

2. In New South Wales, Premier Gladys Berejiklian has warned that harsher restrictions could be incoming if she doesn’t see mask use and COVID-19 compliance from businesses. The state recorded 18 new infections yesterday, with the premier expressing concern about the growing number of ‘mystery’ cases with unclear patterns of transmission.

3. The Commonwealth Bank reported its full financial year figures on Wednesday, revealing a broader picture of the Australian mortgage market. One concerning tidbit: according to CBA’s figures, 8% of mortgages, amounting to $48 billion, have been frozen alongside 15% of business loans. 14% of mortgage borrowers who have deferred repayments are receiving JobSeeker, suggesting a high level of unemployment amongst homeowners unable to pay back their debts.

4. University students who fail half their subjects in their first year will lose access to government subsidies and loans, under a planned effort by Education Minister Dan Tehan. “These measures will ensure students can’t take on a study load they won’t complete, leaving them without a qualification but a large debt,” Tehan said.

5. The financial regulator ASIC has revealed the full extent to which the early access to superannuation scheme has been targeted by crims, fraudsters and other associated ne’er-do-wells. Responding to a parliamentary committee, ASIC disclosed that eight different authorities have referred superannuation scams. The major concerns are as follows: “Serious and organised crime targeting early release of superannuation payments (ERS), real estate agents encouraging tenants to access ERS to meet rental payments, credit providers advising borrowers to use ERS meet loan repayments and members of the public being charged fees to access ERS,” ASIC wrote.

6. Melbourne’s return to a hard lockdown has thrown back the recovery of traffic on Transurban’s toll roads. The company reported a $111 million annual net loss, compared to a $171 million profit last year, as traffic fell 8.6% on its roads in Sydney, Melbourne, Brisbane and North America in the 12 months to June 30. Still, the company says predictions of a broad trend towards working from home – and therefore not driving – are overblown. (Of course they’d say that.)

7. Airbnb’s revenue plummeted 67% in the second quarter compared to the same period last year, according to a new report. The steep drop-off is a reflection of the impact of COVID-19, which has restricted travel across the globe. The company reportedly brought in just $US335 million in revenue during the period ended June 30, down from more than $US1 billion in the same period last year.

8. Tesla on Tuesday announced a five-for-one stock split effective August 31. At the close of trading on August 28, shareholders will receive five shares for every one they own. At Tuesday’s prices, the new stock price would be about $US274 per share.

9. Both Uber and Lyft said they could temporarily shut down in California if forced to consider its drivers employees. On Monday, a court ruled in favour of labour activists in ordering Uber and other gig-work firms to pay workers as employees, not contractors. The companies requested a 10-day stay on the ruling.

10. A study comparing coronavirus exposure in London and Stockholm casts more doubt over COVID-19 herd immunity. It found that the two capital cities had the same infection rate – 17% – earlier in the summer. This is despite the UK and Sweden taking very different approaches to the coronavirus pandemic, with Sweden avoiding the hard lockdowns embraced by much of the world.

BONUS ITEM

Should we?

Do polygraphs work and should we keep using them? pic.twitter.com/Mr0qN5GVBT — Tech Insider (@techinsider) August 12, 2020

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.