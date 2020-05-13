Hello folks. In the news today: coronavirus. Oh, you thought I’d have something different for you? Too bad.

1. In an address to Parliament yesterday, Treasurer Josh Frydenberg said the government expects both dwelling and business investment to contract by 18% in the June quarter while household spending is expected to shrink by 16%. It will constitute a total 10% hit on the economy for the quarter – the largest hit on record. “Unleashing the power of dynamic, innovative, and open markets must be central to the recovery, with the private sector leading job creation, not government,” Frydenberg said, flagging how the government will approach the rebuild.

2. If you happened to be watching Frydo’s performance, you would note that he paused in the middle for an absolute massive coughing fit. In terms of optics during a pandemic, not ideal. He was tested for coronavirus as a precaution, and announced in a tweet this morning that the result came back negative.

Yesterday I was tested for COVID-19 out of an abundance of caution on the advice of the Deputy Chief Medical Officer. This morning I received the result of the test which was negative. — Josh Frydenberg (@JoshFrydenberg) May 12, 2020

3. You’ve gotta hand it to Australia: we’ve done exceptionally well through the COVID-19 outbreak. Perhaps not on this one tiny issue though. Official scientific advice given to the federal government says that the 1.5 million COVID-19 fingerprick antibody tests it bought are not accurate enough to be of any real use. “Neither type of serological test is currently ready for widespread deployment,” a report presented to government by Chief Scientist Dr Alan Finkel reads.

4. Yesterday, regional airline Rex halted trading following reports it was preparing to invest $200 million into flying between Australia’s capital cities. This plan, which no doubt has Virgin’s administrators banging their heads against the wall, would put a third major airline in competition. Rex says it would pitch itself as somewhere between a budget carrier and a full-service airline.

5. Australia’s capital cities are seeing surges in residential vacancy rates, which is putting downward pressure on rents. For example, the Sydney CBD has hit its highest vacancy rate on record, with the percentage of empty residences more than doubling over the last month to 13.8%. It’s the most acute aspect of what SQM Research managing director Louis Christopher calls “a mass exodus” being observed nationwide as the number of vacancies soars.

6. As the coronavirus threatens businesses of all sizes, there’s never been a greater demand for investment to shore up capital positions, with nearly $15 billion raised on the ASX in 2020 so far. We spoke to startups, incubators and VCs, who – while acknowledging four in ten startups hold less than three months worth of cash – said the sector remains active as companies try to extend their runways and keep the party going.

7. Premier Investments, the parent company of Peter Alexander, Jay Jays and Just Jeans, is reopening its Australian stores from Friday May 15. The company plans to reopen in line with stage 1 of the federal government’s three-step plan for how coronavirus restrictions will be lifted in the coming months. As part of its announcement, the Solomon Lew-led company said it had seen a 99% increase in online sales during the shutdown.

8. Now that restaurants and cafes are set to slowly reopen – in line with social distancing measures, of course – one might reasonably ask how they plan to do it. We spoke to a few restauranteurs and the answer is basically: very carefully. Restaurants are generally deploying measures like strict seating times and much more expansive hygiene procedures. But some expressed concern that stage one of the government’s restriction relaxation plan, which only allows 10 people in a restaurant at any one time, isn’t really going to allow them to properly open anyway.

9. As the U.S. plans its own reopening – despite the fact it really does not appear to have controlled infections to any great degree – its top infectious disease official is sounding the alarm. Dr. Anthony Fauci warned in a Senate hearing on Tuesday of potentially devastating resurgences of the coronavirus if states relax social distancing without heeding federal guidelines. “There is no doubt – when you pull back on mitigation, you will see some cases appear,” he said via video stream. “It’s the ability and the capability of responding to those cases with good identification, isolation, and contact tracing.”

10. Seems the working from home arrangement works just fine for some companies. Twitter CEO Jack Dorsey told employees in an email on Tuesday that they could keep working from home indefinitely, even after COVID-19 lockdowns end. Twitter won’t open most of its offices until September at the earliest, a representative told Business Insider. Other tech companies including Amazon, Microsoft, and Facebook have told employees that they can keep working from home through November.

BONUS ITEM

Oh, go on. Because you waited so patiently, here’s Frydenberg’s cough attack in Parliament. Which is not coronavirus.

JUST IN: Treasurer Josh Frydenberg says he is being tested for COVID-19 after experiencing a coughing fit in Federal Parliament earlier today. Read more: https://t.co/J6qYwUgAhG Full details at 6.00pm. #9News pic.twitter.com/MLYTf70zvH — Nine News Australia (@9NewsAUS) May 12, 2020

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.