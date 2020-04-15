Photo by Alex Wong/Getty Images

Hello team!

1. The coronavirus outbreak will drive a “Great Lockdown” poised to be the worst recession in nearly a century, the International Monetary Fund projected on Tuesday. The agency’s base case is that global gross domestic product will shrink by 3% in 2020 before recovering to 5.8% growth in 2021. “No country is safe from the pandemic” until a vaccine is developed, making collaboration necessary to avoid an even worse economic collapse, the IMF said in its Tuesday report.

2. Meanwhile, Donald Trump has ordered a halt in funding to the World Heath Organisation, accusing the body of “covering up the spread of the coronavirus”. Trump says the WHO failed to share information about the virus in a “timely and transparent fashion.” The US contributes between $US400 million to $US500 million per year to the organisation. China, by comparison, contributes to around $US40 million a year.

3. Treasurer Josh Frydenberg got up yesterday arvo to talk about the Treasury modelling which predicted 10% unemployment in Australia in the June quarter. Of course, he had a lot of nice things to say about the government’s JobKeeper wage subsidy – which the modelling says prevented an even higher unemployment rate – but warned of a significant “debt burden” for future generations.

4. Obviously homeowners and investors in Australia are a touch nervous about this whole coronavirus caper and what it means for the value of their properties. These five charts show why those nerves are building. They demonstrate how various factors will likely impact property demand, and the ability of some to make their mortgage repayments.

5. Westpac has revealed it expects the ongoing AUSTRAC money laundering investigation will cost the bank more than $1 billion in fines. The investigation alleges the bank violated anti-money laundering and counter-terrorism laws some 23 million times in just five years, allowing money tied to child exploitation to flow unfettered. This would be the largest fine in Australian corporate history, with the current record standing at $700 million, paid by the Commonwealth Bank in 2018.

6. Now that both Uber Eats and Deliveroo have added optional tipping features, to enable punters throw a few coins to their food providers in these troubled times, we spoke to some restaurants about whether it will actually help. The verdict? It’s nice, it isn’t going to be a huge revenue stream. “Tipping is not a great help,” said one owner. “If you get a tip [it’s] maybe once in three, four days. Like two, three dollars or something.”

7. Buy now, pay later company Afterpay has tightened its lending requirements and skewed its offering towards “low-risk” shoppers to help protect itself through the coronavirus crisis. The company saw its share price shredded through March, along with many other players in the sector, but has seen a recovery since. In a trading update on Tuesday morning, the $5.8 billion fintech revealed its underlying sales for the third quarter had almost doubled year-on-year.

8. Apple has released a basic tool which allows you to punch in your city and it will show you a graph representing how much people have been social distancing. It figures this out based on anonymised requests for Apple Maps directions – imperfect, to be sure, but it certainly gives an idea. Here’s Sydney, for example:

Apple

9. Barack Obama, who was largely operating from the sidelines of the Democratic primary, has now publicly endorsed his former veep Joe Biden for president. “I believe Joe has all the qualities we need in a president right now,” Obama said in a video. Clearly acknowledging the deep acrimony between supporters of Biden and his left-wing challenger Bernie Sanders, Obama also praised the Vermont senator. “The ideas [Sanders] championed and the energy and enthusiasm he’s inspired, especially in young people, will be critical in moving America in the direction of progress and hope,” he said.

I’m proud to endorse my friend @JoeBiden for President of the United States. Let's go: https://t.co/maHVGRozkX — Barack Obama (@BarackObama) April 14, 2020

10. Bill Gates says he expects most of society will remain to some sense of normality after the coronavirus – but business trips won’t. “There are a few things, like business trips, that I doubt will ever go back,” Gates said in a new interview with LinkedIn’s podcast. “There will still be business trips,” he said, “but, you know, less.”

BONUS ITEM

Former Liberal MP Andrew Robb is lobbying for something interesting at the moment: using psychedelic drugs like psilocybin and MDMA to treat the depression caused by self-isolation and quarantine measures. “It is potentially the most significant innovation in mental health we’ve seen in decades,” Robb said.

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.