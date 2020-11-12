Getty Images

1. One of Australia’s leading microbiologists says that the Pfizer vaccine trial success is an important “proof of concept”, but a widespread rollout of a vaccine remains years away. ANU’s Dr Peter Collignon said that limited manufacturing capacity and supply chain constraints reduces the likeliness that Australians to return to normal life anytime soon. Australia will import 10 million doses of the drug in 2021, but lacks the capacity to produce the vaccine domestically.

2. A German couple is one of the driving forces behind Pfizer’s vaccine. Dr. Ugur Sahin is the CEO and Dr. Özlem Türeci the chief medical officer of BioNTech, the company that created the vaccine in partnership with Pfizer. The couple crossed the billionaire threshold in June, when BioNTech shares surged on news of its pact with Pfizer, and a recent surge off the positive vaccine news has made them worth nearly $US4 billion.

3. President-elect Joe Biden said this week that he didn’t need Donald Trump’s cooperation to take over as president. Biden has launched his transition efforts even though Trump has not conceded and continues, without evidence, to dispute the election results. The government’s formal process for transitions is being held up, denying Biden resources and information.

4. Biden’s campaign released a list of names of people tapped to help manage the transition of power. The list featured many senior people from the tech industry, including executives from Amazon, Uber, and Airbnb. But there were no names from Facebook, Google, Apple, or Twitter on the list. Experts have suggested Biden could crack down on the tech industry, and the fact that just one of the five-biggest tech companies – Amazon – is represented on the list could be telling.

5. Biden used his first phone call with Boris Johnson as President-elect to issue a warning against Boris Johnson’s Brexit plans. The President-elect raised the Good Friday Agreement, which senior Democrats have warned could be undermined by Johnson’s plans. The move will compound concerns that Boris Johnson’s Brexit policy could create tensions between the UK and U.S..

6. Australians are expecting property prices to continue rising strongly, as consumer confidence soars. The Westpac Consumer Confidence Index hit its highest level since November 2013, helped by a strong rise in property sentiment. However, despite the rebound in confidence in the economy and property market, a growing number of Australians expect the job market to keep deteriorating and anticipate more job losses.

7. The Commonwealth Bank took a 16% hit in its quarterly results, as it posted strong lending growth. Australia’s biggest bank has managed to slash its loan deferral numbers, reducing frozen mortgages by two-third and business deferrals by 95%. Deposits, meanwhile, continue to shoot up, growing by more than $15 billion as households stockpile cash.

8. Australian chief executives took a pay cut this year amid the coronavirus pandemic. Bosses including Macquarie’s Shemara Wikramanayake, Transurban’s Scott Charlton and Qantas’ Alan Joyce were among those to take the biggest hit.

9. The 2021 World’s Best Cities list has been released, with five Aussie capitals among the contenders. Cities were ranked on the six key metrics of place, product, programming, people, prosperity and promotion. Our top performers were Sydney, Melbourne and Brisbane.

10. The European Commission on Tuesday filed an antitrust complaint against Amazon over the way it uses data from third-party sellers. If successful, the complaint could result in a fine equivalent to 10% of Amazon’s annual global revenue. This would mean a $US28.1 billion fine for Amazon.

