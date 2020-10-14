Good morning. Today, in the immortal words of Jon Bon Jovi, we’re halfway there.

1. Apple has finally dropped the iPhone 12, its first 5G capable phone. It launched four different versions of the phone, including an iPhone mini starting at $1,199 in Australia. The phones were released alongside the HomePod mini, a smaller and less expensive smart speaker, in an event dubbed by some as a “once in a decade” launch.

2. In an Apple first, none of the new iPhones will include wired headphones or wall chargers in the box. The company said the decision was made for environmental reasons and likened it to removing 450,000 cars from the road every year.

3. The sharemarket at least ain’t buying the launch. $US81 billion was wiped off the tech giant’s market cap immediately after news broke. The hype may not have matched the reality, with this Apple’s shot to convince roughly 350 million of the 950 million iPhone users around the world to upgrade, according to analysts.

4. Australian gamblers are doubling down during the pandemic, as punters move online. Some young men say they’re betting on almost any event they can find, including the weather, as new government data shows the demographic is betting nearly twice each month what they were previously

5. Speaking of risky business, the Chinese government has reportedly banned Australian coal amid rising political tensions. With no written guidance has been issued by China, it’s unclear what impact the move could have on Australia’s second-largest export, valued at $14 billion a year, and the increasingly strained relationship with its number one trading partner.

6. Tourism Australia is urging us to travel locally this year — as if we had a choice. In the first of several new campaigns to be launched, Hamish Blake and Zoe Foster-Blake share their list of what to see and do in our own backyard. If you’re looking for some ideas, look no further.

7. Struggling to manage your money? You could do with a bit of financial therapy. Business Insider Australia spoke to a therapist about what they do and how to know whether you need professional help.

8. Australia has signed on to a NASA deal that will see a small group of nations explore space together. The so-called Artemis Accords have six other signatories alongside the U.S., including Canada, Italy, Japan, Luxembourg, the United Arab Emirates, and the UK and effectively pledges to share science, help each other in moments of distress, use resources sustainably, and be peaceful. Basically, all the things we forgot to do on Earth.

Here's how humans could evolve on Mars pic.twitter.com/EQhJLITfb6 — Tech Insider (@techinsider) October 13, 2020

9. Cyrpus has had to shut down its high-wealth passport program due to a corruption scandal. With European access, interest surged in the program during the pandemic amongst the uber-rich. An Al Jazeera investigation however exposed officials more than happy to give a passport to a Chinese businessman convicted of money laundering. Never fear, I’m sure some other island paradise will take him.

10. ‘Project Big Picture’ could see the biggest shake-up in the history of the English Premier League. The plan, floated by its biggest clubs, would see the Premier League reduced in size and scrap domestic competitions, as well astransform how major changes, such as club takeovers, are agreed. While it’s got the back of the English Football League chair, it’s been slammed as a power grab and opposed by the UK government.

BONUS ITEM

Something to cheer you into the end of the week.

TFW you’re sure you will find / many ways… to… have… a… good time pic.twitter.com/8fxt0Wbw4G — Matt Bevan ???? (@MatthewBevan) October 13, 2020

