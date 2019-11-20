Assange as last seen leaving the Ecuadorian embassy after four years. (Photo by Jack Taylor, Getty Images)

It’s Wednesday, and it’s bloody good to be here.

1. Prosecutors in Sweden have dropped their rape investigation into Wikileaks founder Julian Assange overnight. “The reason for this decision is that the evidence has weakened considerably due to the long period of time that has elapsed since the events in question,” a statement from the Swedish Prosecution Authority said. At the moment, though, it is perhaps the least of his worries — Assange is currently serving a 50-week prison sentence in the UK for breaching bail conditions, while the US attempts to extradite him on hacking charges.

2. Ahead of what will be another tough summer, Elon Musk’s Tesla battery in South Australia is getting a major upgrade. The largest lithium battery in the world will get a 50% expansion in the hopes it will stabilise the grid and reduce power bills. Originally constructed in 2017, the idea was produced by a now-immortal Twitter exchange between Atlassian co-founder Mike Cannon-Brooks and Musk.

Tesla will get the system installed and working 100 days from contract signature or it is free. That serious enough for you? — Elon Musk (@elonmusk) March 10, 2017

3. Meanwhile, Australian Prime Minister Scott Morrison, has rejected calls to rescue Australian women and children stuck in Syria. Both the US and the United Nations have urged Australia to take back its citizens who fled overseas to join ISIS. Morrison maintains it will assess more than 60 individuals on a “case by case basis” but wouldn’t commit to any kind of agreement.

4. Vegemite will finally be available to ship to loved ones in the US, the UK and Canada this holiday season. While some expats may be delighted by the gift, the announcement caused a furor when it was first reported as if Vegemite hadn’t been available in those countries for years — newsflash: it has. The miscommunication left a bitter taste in some mouths, as expats sprung to set the record straight.

5. Disney Plus has landed Down Under a week after its US launch, and it’s going to set you back $8.99 a month. That pricing puts it ahead of some of its biggest competitors like Netflix and Stan. But does its offering stand up? If you like all things Pixar, Marvel, Star Wars, and, of course, Disney, then yes, you’ll be set. If not, you’ll need to look elsewhere I suppose.

6. While Sydney has thankfully avoided the worst of the bushfires, the city’s proximity to the disaster regions was on clear display on Tuesday as smoke engulfed the city. These 13 pictures capture just how bad it got in parts of the Harbour, as the Bridge and Opera House became blanketed in a thick grey cloud.

#Sydney more smoke than air now pic.twitter.com/9wWt6NqcO4 — Dr Hilary Joyce FRANZCOG (@drhilary_joyce) November 19, 2019

7. The property market continues to boom, with the number of would-be buyers nearing record-highs, according to the Commonwealth Bank. Its research shows homebuyer intentions are back at 2017 levels — you know, when prices hit astronomical heights. Propped up by rate cuts, the question is, can it last? I won’t pretend to know the answer to that one.

8. Tuesday was a huge day for food delivery services. Australians were urged to give them up entirely as many in the restaurant industry struggle to stay afloat. Meanwhile, an Australian court heard that Uber Eats drivers can negotiate their pay but only if they want to be paid less. And on the same PR-bruising day, a new electric bike company Bolt Bikes launched in Sydney and Melbourne, specifically with food deliverers and gig workers in mind. Interesting timing.

9. Meanwhile, two officers responsible for guarding Jeffrey Epstein the night of his suicide have been indicted and charged on Tuesday with falsifying prison records. Investigators believe the two fell asleep for several hours before Epstein was found dead the morning of August 10. I imagine it won’t do much to stop conspiracy theorists frothing at the mouth.

10. The Trump impeachment hearings are still raging on. You could listen to every minute of testimony or you could just read our quick and dirty summary of all the key figures. Ball’s in your court.

Bonus item

Now a story to spark joy in your life. Cashing in on her viral success, Marie Kondo is now selling a $US98 water bottle to ‘infuse the powers of gemstones’ into water. Is it worth it? “There is no evidence that crystal healing works over and above a placebo effect,” scientists say. To each their own.

