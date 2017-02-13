What Putin wants, Putin gets. Picture: Getty Images

1. To markets and Bob Bryan reports it looks like traders are starting to get nervous about Trump. But the president of wealth management at trillion-dollor investment fund UBS, Tom Naratil, says invest in America, now. And US stocks jumped to another record on Friday. Australian shares are set to open higher on stronger commodity prices with Asia poised for a similar open. Iron ore went parabolic and the Aussie dollar rally is nearing its next big test.

2. Did you sleep well? If not, here’s a rundown of all the issues you might be trying to deal with from sleep doctor Michael Breus. He’ll tell you the best sleep position and as a bonus, the one sleep position which could be making your face all wrinkly.

3. When it comes to stories about world leaders, you’ll go a long way to find a better one than this shared by New England Patriots owner Robert Kraft in 2013:

…Kraft told a story during a gala at the Waldorf-Astoria in New York about how Putin supposedly stole his 2004 Super Bowl ring while Kraft was visiting Russia in 2005. “I took out the ring and showed it to [Putin], and he put it on and he goes, ‘I can kill someone with this ring’.” Kraft said. “I put my hand out and he put it in his pocket, and three KGB guys got around him and walked out.”

It’s in this great pocket primer on how Vladimir Putin became one of the most feared leaders in the world.

4. And here’s how the timeline of President Trump’s ties with Russia lines up with allegations of conspiracy and misconduct in that dossier leaked last month.

5. For this week’s podcast, we’ve hauled in Shane Oliver, chief economist at AMP Capital, to talk about property, rates, retail and stocks. We also learned he listens to an extraordinarily broad range of pop music and rock. Find the show on iTunes or tune in below:

6. Buying a TV is as daunting as it is exciting. And these days, when you buy one is just as important as what you buy. It even took three weeks of agonising for our tech supremo Steve Kovach to come up with his first new buy in five years. But he’s happy now, and this is his seven-step plan for making the perfect choice.

7. Adam Nash, president and CEO of Wealthfront, would have bought an Apple Quadra 800 instead – if it were still 1993. It cost him several months salary but turned out to be the smartest thing he’d ever done with his money. He shared his smart money story with eight other successful people, including Tony Robbins, whose first priority has always been “pay myself”.

8. “The Ewoks are dead. All of them,” are the words that made me feel good about Return of the Jedi for the first time ever. It’s the most plausible outcome following the explosion that blew Death Star V2.0 into tiny pieces, according to one of the dozen physicists Tech Insider asked. Most of them rest of them agreed.

9. When awks get offensive. Maui schoolteacher introduced the German team at the Fed Cup in Hawaii with their national anthem. Except he sang the first verse instead of the modern version using the third verse. That’s because the first verse, “Deutschland, Deutschland uber alles, uber alles in der Welt”, translates as “Germany, Germany, above all, above all in the world”. Here’s the version with subtitles:

German player Andrea Petkovic said it was “the worst thing that has ever happened to me”.

10. Why is it so hard to learn how to use Snapchat? Because it’s meant to be! Says Jeremy Liew of Lightspeed Ventures, Snapchat’s first investor, as Snap’s IPO draws near.

BONUS ITEM: How hot was it in Birdsville on the weekend? Hot enough for old mate to cook an egg in under 40 seconds:

It's so hot in #Birdsville that our officer could fry an egg on the bonnet of his police vehicle parked on Big Red! #heatwave pic.twitter.com/rJ84nOY1DM — QPS Media Unit (@QPSmedia) February 11, 2017

Have a great day.

