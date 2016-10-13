Smoke us a kipper. We’ll be back for breakfast. Picture: BBC

Good morning.

1. All seemed relatively calm on markets overnight. Oil was a little lower, the US dollar was a little stronger, the Aussie dollar is cruising. And the December SPI 200 contract is down just 15 points after yesterday’s much better than expected performance on the ASX. Don’t be fooled.

2. Donald Trump is struggling to recover from his p…y moment. He’s down in nearly every national poll and now stuck in a three-way tie in the reliably red state of Utah. But at least he gave every sports reporter in the US a new question to add to their post-match interviews. Even CNN’s Christiane Amanpour couldn’t resist asking the Russian foreign minister about p..sies, and as cringeworthy as that was, it did provoke a delightful answer from a senior diplomat just trying to keep things gentlemanly.

3. And here’s Henry Blodget reminding Trump why “rich people like you and me actually don’t create the jobs“.

4. Australia’s most influential tech innovators – all 100 of them – have gathered at Business Insider. We’ll be rolling them all out tomorrow and highlighting their amazing achievements over the past 12 months. For now, we’ve picked out a couple of particularly impressive ones – here’s Seek founder Paul Bassat on why Australia’s size is no obstacle to global tech competitiveness, and why Expert360 CEO Bridget Loudon’s mission to disrupt consulting has taken her to the US market.

5. And if you’re in the mood for leadership lessons from the best in the business, here are seven unforgettable ones from a bloke who set the BC standard – Gaius Julius Caesar.

6. Has Nick Kyrgios “turned the corner” on his brattish ways after smiling his way to an ATP title in Japan last week? No. No he hasn’t:

What is Nick Kyrgios doing.. pic.twitter.com/UAdmcmpkwU — BETDAQ (@BETDAQ) October 12, 2016

Here’s how he explained tanking his match to fans at the Shanghai Masters overnight:

“I don’t owe them anything. It’s my choice. If you don’t like it, I didn’t ask you to come watch. Just leave.”

7. Does the F-35’s stealth capability make it the ultimate force to be reckoned with in the skies? No, says Russian Defence Ministry spokesman Gen. Igor Konashenkov. “All the illusions of amateurs about the existence of ‘invisible’ jets will face a disappointing reality,” he said recently. He was referring to the capabilities of Russia’s S-300 and S-400 air defence systems. So we asked Russian missile defence expert Dr Igor Sutyagin if that were true and he said Konashenkov is “absolutely right” – but it wasn’t that simple.

8. Want to live in space? Real space, that is, not Mars. Because this multinational group wants you to join “Asgardia” – the first outer space nation with a mission to defend Earth. Yes, they’re serious – but it all sounds a bit too “Red Dwarf” for our comfort.

9. BMW has three wild concept cars it will never make in a thousand years, and last night added this very cool bike to the mix:

But here’s a truly wild thought. Together with Volkswagen, the two will soon be making cars in a country that’s very serious about banning cars that burn fuel. Germany’s upper house has passed a resolution for the nationwide car ban from its highways and streets.

10. Actually, wait – this is a truly wild thought. Are you ready for why Mercedes’ decision to let its self-driving cars kill pedestrians is probably the right thing to do?

BONUS ITEM: Fight the power, old bridge in Arkansas:

Its destruction was meant to take about 30 seconds, but the demolition crew spent another five hours on it.

Have a great day.

