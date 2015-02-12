National Zoo & Aquarium A guest shares a bath with a brown bear in the Jungle Bungalows.

Good morning.

1. Australian employment is out today, released at 11.30am. The market is currently expecting a small increase of 5,000 jobs and an increase in the unemployment rate to 6.2%. It’s a volatile series but it’s also a significant release in gauging the health of the economy while at the same time feeding into confidence. We’ll have full coverage.

2. It was another down day yesterday where the ASX 200 lost 32 points, but SPI 200 March futures indicate a much better performance today with prices up 19 points to 5,743. The Aussie dollar was the weakest of the majors, down 0.77% to 0.7709 from a high of 0.7793 last night. The low was 0.7691.

3. But there’s a strong case that there’s more pullback to come. Evan Lucas, IG Markets Equity Strategist, reckons the market is looking very overbought and ripe for a retracement. He says there are “some interesting market fundamentals in the current market that need to be taken into account”. It’s an eight-point list that might make a few longs nervous and we’ve got them all.

4. In Asia, Tokyo was closed which might help explain the USDJPY’s push higher as many traders were absent for the public holiday. In China however, the Shanghai market rose 0.52% to 3,158 while stocks in Hong Kong dipped 0.87%.

5. It’s results day for Telstra and mums and dads around Australia are expecting a $2 billion profit. Analysts say this would mean a 3.9% lift in net profit and an interim dividend of 15 cents to 16 cents per share. That’s on the back of healthy mobile growth and investment in Asian infrastructure. We’ll have the full rundown later today.

6. How much is a top ranking on Apple’s App Store worth? This much:

That might be a Chinese woman freezing while manipulating App Store rankings using 100 iPhones, right there. This disturbing image of a Chinese worker with close to 100 iPhones reveals how App Store rankings can be manipulated. At least it is according to the post on social site Weibo. It’s yet to be confirmed.

7. Everyone loves Iggy Azalea – even dolphins. The Aussie rapper just can’t stay out of the headlines, whether it’s her Grammy style or public spat with pizza delivery men. Even dolphins love her – a bit too much. Azalea’s NBA-playing boyfriend Nick Young says a dolphin tried to drown him, and only him, out of a tour group given the chance to ride it in Cabo. “He just went straight down. He was trying to kill me,” he said. “He was trying to take my woman.”

A dolphin in Cabo tried to kill him once. I was there and to be fair, it’s true. Now he won’t go on the wild dolphin snorkel tour. Lol.

— IGGY AZALEA (@IGGYAZALEA) February 10, 2015

8. Everyone also loves an airfares website glitch and US carrier United just had a daisy. DansDeals said go to United.com, and change the country to Denmark. Then choose your dates and choose business class or first class. And make sure to use a card without a foreign transaction fee and to not sign into your United account. Presto! First class ride from London to LA for about $100! Except United has now deleted the “Denmark” option off the drop-down list, so it looks like they’re onto it. There’s no word yet on whether they’ll honour those tickets already sold.

9. There’s an amazing hotel in Canberra that lets you rent rooms which are separated from wild animals by just a few millimetres of glass. Look:

National Zoo & Aquarium A lion may join you for dinner.

It’s called Jamala Wildlife Lodge and it’s based at Canberra’s National Zoo and Aquarium. The hotel has been open since mid-December and the rooms go for about $400 a pop, but looks like it’s worth every cent. There’s a shark room.

10. If you missed yesterday’s release of the top 20 entries for surf photo of the year, it was as spectacular as ever. We’ve got them all here.

BONUS ITEM: Someone else famous singing “Shake It Off”. Except this time it’s the President of the United States of America.

Please enable JavaScript to watch this video.

