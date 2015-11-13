Won’t get out of bed for less than $15,000. Picture: Reebok

Good morning.

1. How much will Atlassian be worth when it goes public? San Francisco-based investor at Redpoint Ventures Tomasz Tonguz crunched some numbers and came up with… with at least $US3.6 billion and maybe $US5.3 billion, if it’s trading at the same multiple as Xero. That will make founders Mike Cannon-Brookes and Scott Farquhar, who each own 37.7% of the company going into the listing, worth up to about $2.6 billion – each.

2. But while that could buy the Australian Technology Park 10 times over, it won’t go to Cannon-Brookes. Despite his battle to turn it into a much-needed tech hub, the 14ha Redfern site has gone to property giant Mirvac. NSW planning minister Robert Stokes has “specifically ruled out residential development” on the site, for whatever a pollie’s promise about property development is worth. And the real surprise announcement came from Mirvac’s bid partner, the Commonwealth Bank. It will close three workplaces around the Sydney Basin – at Parramatta, Homebush’s Olympic Park and Lidcombe – and move 10,000 staff to the ATP. Here’s your first look at the site.

3. Australians are so worried about the property markets, we’ve been able to pull together a pile of charts showing why. Here’s a favourite:

There’s 13 more where that came from.

4. To the markets, and it’s not looking good. Our advice is to knock off at 1.30pm and put the crickets on, but if you’re a sucker for punishment, traders in overnight futures markets have knocked the SPI200 down more than 1%. That’s because all three big US indexes were off more than 1% just a little before the close, and Europe was down on average more than 1.5%. At 7.45am AEDT, the December contract is down 59 points at 5,072.

5. And there’s not a lot for the Australian dollar bulls, either. After a fast push higher on the back of the unexpectedly strong employment data, the Aussie dollar ran into a wall of selling around 0.7150. Here’s what Greg McKenna has to say about that:

Of course, that’s the top of the current downtrend channel. So it’s a natural place to sell and the day-on-day gain of 0.95% still makes the Aussie the best performer of the major currencies. Even if it is off the highs.

6. There’s a magical place in Nashville, Tennessee, called Carvana. It’s a car dealership where all the new cars are stacked up in a vending machine. Buy one, and they give you a big shiny coin and… you know what comes next. Yes, you really do insert the coin and a car drops:

You can watch it in action here. And:

7. “I don’t get out of bed for less than $US10,000 a day,” has become one of the most iconic phrases ever uttered. But that was – ouch – 25 years ago, and that kind of cash would barely get Linda Evangelista into the top 20 most highly paid models. Even our own Miranda Kerr pulls $15,000 a day. And the best of them, Gisele Bundchen, only drags herself out from under the sheets for, ooh, about $120,000? Here’s the top 20.

8. If you plan on learning just one thing today, make it this – how camouflage helmets are made. It’s mesmerising:

9. You know you’ve made it when you’re asked to join one of those clubs where the cognac is free and you can smoke inside. There’s an amazing one in Upper Manhattan, and it’s not so secret that it let us wander through for a look. It’s called The Explorers Club and counts among its current and former members astronauts Buzz Aldrin and Neil Armstrong, film director James Cameron, Space-X founder Elon Musk, President Teddy Roosevelt, and aviator Charles Lindbergh. If you like priceless historical artifacts and beautiful architecture, settle in for the slideshow.

10. And finally, here’s an alarming headline:

But it’s actually less alarming than the plans in which the images were run. The Guardian did the translation and found that the torpedoes, which would be fired from submarines, would create “zones of extensive radioactive contamination, making them unsuitable for military or economic activity for a long period”. And here’s Russia’s response.

Have a great weekend.

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.