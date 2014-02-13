10 Things You Need To Know This Morning In Australia

Good morning – here’s your run-down for Thursday.
- The excellent Torah Bright took silver in the halfpipe at the Winter Olympics. There’s a good wrap-up here. It makes Torah Australia’s most successful Winter Olympian.
- The IMF released its country report for Australia overnight – it says the dollar should fall another 5-10% and warns the government against cutting too drastically in the Budget.
- Alan Joyce has told Coalition MPs he will tackle workplace reform at Qantas, as he continues his lobbying drive for changes to aviation regulations and a potential debt guarantee for the airline. He has also warned that cuts required at the airline will be unpopular.
- Australia’s jobs data is out at 11.30am AEDT: markets expect a net increase of 15,000 jobs but the unemployment rate is expected to tick up to 5.9%.
- CFMEU officials have been banned from construction sites in Victoria in what the Herald Sun reports is an escalation in industry tensions. A race card with photos of the banned union reps has been distributed to building sites.
- There has been a horrifying incident in Melbourne with an 11-year-old boy being bashed to death, apparently with a bat, at cricket practice, and then his estranged father being shot dead by police. Police shot the father after a scuffle, and he died in hospital. The boy’s mother and team-mates witnessed it.
- This week Woman’s Day published a photo, obtained for a rumoured $20,000, of Schapelle Corby having a Corona after being released from prison. The mag took the photo off its website last night after getting a letter from Corby family lawyers demanding damages, insisting that it the copyright is still reserved. An online poll shows overwhelming public opposition to Schapelle Corby being able to profit by telling her story to the media. What a mess.
- The National Gallery is suing a New York art dealer over a piece it bought six years ago, claiming the statue was stolen.
- There’s an Australian-made mind-reading headset.
- It was an edgy start with a couple of early wickets but Australia are 4-297 after the first day’s play against South Africa in Centurion, helped by a century to Shaun Marsh.
Bonus item: This ridiculous trailer for a movie about zombie beavers. Yes, you read that right. See if you can watch it all the way to the end.
Have a great day. I’m on Twitter: @colgo
