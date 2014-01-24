10 Things You Need To Know This Morning In Australia

Good morning! Here’s your run-down for this Friday, ahead of the long weekend.

If you were tucked up early last night you would have missed Justin Bieber getting arrested. But here’s the rest of what you need to know.

Bonus items: Two today, because it’s the Friday before a long weekend. Have fun with this excellent interactive version of Bob Dylan’s “Like a Rolling Stone” – which allows you to flick through virtual cable channels where everyone’s singing the song.

If Dylan’s not your thing, here’s some Pharrell. Hope it sets an appropriate tone for your Friday and the rest of the weekend.

