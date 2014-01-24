10 Things You Need To Know This Morning In Australia

Good morning! Here’s your run-down for this Friday, ahead of the long weekend.
If you were tucked up early last night you would have missed Justin Bieber getting arrested. But here’s the rest of what you need to know.
- There weren’t any major surprises in Tony Abbott’s keynote address in his capacity as G20 chair overnight, but he did give notice that taxation regimes would be on the table at this year’s G20 summit: “The essential principle is that you should normally pay tax in the country where you’ve earned the revenue,” he said. “My hope is to have a really frank leaders-only discussion in Brisbane about the biggest issues we face … because taxes need to be fair as well as low in order to preserve the legitimacy of free markets.”
- An Indonesian government spokesman has been wondering out loud if Tony Abbott is inflaming tensions with Indonesia on purpose. The diplomatic dynamics have been supremely weird this week: an Indonesian minister reacted to Abbott comments in Davos by sending his response to a journalist in Australia by text message. So odd.
- Not that the tensions are getting in the way of business: Telstra, making news all the time at the moment, has signed a deal that clears the way for a joint venture providing enterprise services with Telkom in Indonesia.
- Federer plays Nadal tonight! It’s the resumption of the greatest rivalry in tennis – and one of the greatest in world sport. (There’s a review here.) The once-dominant Fed hasn’t beaten Nadal in a slam event since 2007. Federer’s form has been improving lately and Nadal is suffering from painful blisters on his hand. A Federer win would set up an all-Swiss final with the very likeable Stanislas Wawrinka. That would put Switzerland in a difficult position when it comes to enjoying the game, what with them not being great at taking sides and all.
- There are some rumblings about the pace of wages growth following the big inflation number that Australia posted for the last quarter. Former Labor minister Martin Ferguson, a former ACTU president, has warned unions against seeking large pay increases in the current environment. It’s a space to watch.
- Australian Wikileaks activists are planning a trip to Syria with the help of officials from the Assad regime. It has prompted warnings from the Foreign Minister, Julie Bishop, that it’s illegal for Australians to provide material support to either side in the conflict. The Australian has the story.
- The Age reports Victorian ministers presented a plan to the federal government this week on saving Toyota’s manufacturing operations in Australia.
- Qantas is not backing down from its target of maintaining 65% market share. CFO Gareth Evans has some choice words for people who suggest maybe the company could cede market share when facing stiffer competition. In other airline news, CBA has more than doubled its projection for Virgin Australia’s pre-tax loss this year, from $63 million to $140 million. The cost of war.
- Two huge box jellyfish have been found in Queensland that would have had the capacity to kill 60 people each, based on their size.
- Melbourne is on track to get a new skyscraper which, at 310m, will be 13m taller than the Eureka Tower.
Bonus items: Two today, because it’s the Friday before a long weekend. Have fun with this excellent interactive version of Bob Dylan’s “Like a Rolling Stone” – which allows you to flick through virtual cable channels where everyone’s singing the song.
If Dylan’s not your thing, here’s some Pharrell. Hope it sets an appropriate tone for your Friday and the rest of the weekend.
