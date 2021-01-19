Getty Images

Good morning, team.

1. International travel is unlikely to resume in any significant way before 2022, according to former Chief Medical Officer and current health department secretary Brendan Murphy. While vaccines are the “light at the end of the tunnel,” he said it’s likely quarantine arrangements for international arrivals will “will continue for some time.” “Even if we have a lot of the population vaccinated, we don’t know whether that will prevent transmission of the virus,” Professor Murphy said.

2. In a separate warning, Victorian Premier Daniel Andrews said there was little prospect of large numbers of international students arriving this year, in another blow to the tertiary sector. “Tens of thousands of international students coming back here is going to be incredibly challenging, if not impossible during this year,” Mr Andrews said. “I take no joy in saying that, but I try to be as frank as possible about that.”

3. Melbourne has relaxed its border restrictions, meaning travellers from much of Greater Sydney are now allowed to enter. Those tweaks to the ‘traffic light’ system do not apply to much of Sydney’s centre, and anyone who has visited those regions in the past 14 days will remain barred from entering Victoria. Some major centres along the Victoria/New South Wales border will also enjoy reclassification as ‘green’ zones, which the Victorian government says will foster “easier movement”.

4. Federal Treasurer Josh Frydenberg says companies which recorded strong profits over the last financial year won’t be required to pay back the JobKeeper subsidy payments they may have accrued. The statement comes after Super Retail Group, which operates Rebel Sports and SuperCheap Auto, volunteered to pay back $1.7 million in taxpayer subsidies following an extraordinary spike in sales. “But if they do so, then I’m not going to say no,” Frydenberg clarified. “That’s additional money that will flow into the government coffers, and it’s appreciated.”

5. NSW, Victoria and Queensland all recorded no new community transmission cases on Monday. It comes as NSW reports domestic travel restrictions are costing $180 million per week, with the state government urging other states to ditch them. Victoria is in the clear again today too.

Yesterday there were 0 new locally acquired cases reported and 4 new cases in hotel quarantine. Thanks to all who were tested – 15,574 results were received.

More information will be provided later: https://t.co/lIUrl0ZEco#EveryTestHelps #StaySafeStayOpen #COVID19VicData pic.twitter.com/GT9nwNqkag — VicGovDHHS (@VicGovDHHS) January 18, 2021

6. We can expect to see more positive cases of COVID-19 connected to the Australian Open in the coming days. Infectious disease experts told The Age the virus could still be incubating in some of the 1200 people who had arrived in Melbourne since Thursday. More than 70 players have been confined to their hotel rooms to quarantine after being deemed close contacts.

7. Most Australians are willing to take a coronavirus vaccine once it becomes available, according to new data from Roy Morgan. The market research firm’s survey found 77% Australians would take the jab, and there was also support among respondents for making mask wearing compulsory.

8. Many Hollywood movie premieres could be delayed as the US vaccine rollout fails to hit key targets set by the Trump administration. James Bond’s “No Time to Die” and Marvel’s “Black Widow” are among films that are likely to be further delayed if vaccine distribution doesn’t speed up. Sony has already chosen to delay Jared Leto’s movie, “Morbius” from a March release to October.

9. Bitcoin options worth a record $US3.7 billion are set to expire at the end of the month. The surge in the Bitcoin price has helped the options market expand rapidly. Investors remain bullish about Bitcoin, according to the data, despite volatility.

10. The world is “on the brink of catastrophic moral failure,’ over vaccine distribution, the head of the World Health Organisation said Monday. Dr. Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus said it was not right that younger, healthier adults in rich countries are vaccinated before health workers and older people in poorer countries. “A me-first approach leaves the world’s poorest and most vulnerable people at risk, it’s also self-defeating,” Ghebreyesus said.

BONUS ITEM

All going well over at r/WallStreetBets.

Is this the plot of Trading Places 2? pic.twitter.com/norUDBseTZ — Will Hershey ???? (@maybebullish) January 18, 2021

