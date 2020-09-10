Getty Images

1. Melbourne’s 14-day coronavirus infection average has been decreasing this week. Department of Health and Human Services data shows the 14-day average for the metropolitan Melbourne region fell to 74.5 on Wednesday, down from 78.6 on Tuesday and 84.8 on Monday. Under the roadmap, the Melbourne region will be able to move to its next step of reopening on September 28 if the 14-day average for new cases is between 30 and 50.

#COVID19VicData for 10 September, 2020.

Yesterday there were 51 new cases reported and sadly 7 lives lost. Our thoughts go out to all those affected. More information will be available later today. pic.twitter.com/xgriowNMS1 — VicGovDHHS (@VicGovDHHS) September 9, 2020

2. Premier Daniel Andrews is facing calls to lift Melbourne’s controversial COVID-19 curfew. It comes after Andrews admitted the curfew was only put in place to make police enforcement of the general lockdown easier, and not for any specific health reason. “It just makes the job of police much, much easier,” Andrews said.

3. New home lending grew at its fastest clip in 11 years in July, while owner-occupier finance hit a new record. It comes as first home buyers jump into the market, largely replacing property investors. While the Commonwealth Bank upgraded its price forecasts on Wednesday, there are a handful of factors that could see the market weaken further over the next 12 months.

4. Cash use in Australia plummeted among the general population during the COVID-19 pandemic, as consumers migrated to other payment methods amid health concerns. Paradoxically, however, the amount of cash in circulation has actually surged by $11 billion as a number of people began to “keep money at home”, according to the Reserve Bank of Australia (RBA). While experts say the coronavirus has accelerated Australia towards a cashless future, there are still some good reasons why cash isn’t disappearing altogether just yet.

5. Payroll jobs in Australia fell 0.4% during the month to August 22, according to new figures from the Australian Bureau of Statistics. While jobs across Victoria had the biggest decline, this has dropped at a slower rate. The hardest hit industries include accommodation, food services, arts and recreation services.

6. The Australia-China diplomatic crisis has again escalated, with two Chinese scholars having their visas revoked. Chinese state media described recent ASIO-AFP investigations as “severely infring[ing] on the legitimate rights of Chinese journalists” and “hypocrisy in upholding so-called ‘freedom of the press'”.

7. Uber is launching its integrated public transit feature in Sydney this month. The Uber and Transit feature finds the best combination of UberX and public transport for your trip. It follows the integration of public transport information into the app in 2019.

8. Nearly a quarter of Australians of all ages watched a livestream between March and May this year, according to a new Deloitte survey. The uptake wasn’t universal across age groups, with more than twice as many millennials having streamed an event than baby boomers during this period.

9. About a week after Donald Trump declared the coronavirus outbreak a national emergency, he told the veteran journalist Bob Woodward that he “wanted to always play it down” in public. “I still like playing it down, because I don’t want to create a panic,” Trump said on March 19. The claim is one of many made in Woodward’s new book ‘Rage’.

Trump tells Woodward he played down the threat of the coronavirus.

"I wanted to always play it down. I still like playing it down because I don't want to create a panic." He also tells Woodward that "plenty of young people" are vulnerable — different from his public message pic.twitter.com/fJZUZtJTIv — Manu Raju (@mkraju) September 9, 2020

10. Social gatherings of more than six people will be illegal in England from Monday amid a steep rise in coronavirus cases. The ban will be in place until at least mid-December, officials said. Chris Whitty, the UK’s chief medical officer, said cases were rising consistently across the country and fastest among young people, particularly those aged between 17 and 21.

Hey, there’s a trailer for ‘Dune’. Not sure if you care about that, but I sure do!

Beyond fear, destiny awaits. Watch the trailer for the highly anticipated #DuneMovie now. pic.twitter.com/UFLJzrpf72 — DUNE (@dunemovie) September 9, 2020

