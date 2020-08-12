Photo by Josh Brasted/FilmMagic

Hello team.

1. After months of speculation, Joe Biden has picked Senator Kamala Harris of California to be his vice presidential running mate. The 55-year-old former California Attorney-General will be the first Black woman and first person of Indian descent to be nominated by either major party for vice president. Harris was chosen despite some concerns about her viral debate moment when she slapped Biden down over his opposition to federally mandated bussing.

Back when Kamala was Attorney General, she worked closely with Beau. I watched as they took on the big banks, lifted up working people, and protected women and kids from abuse. I was proud then, and I'm proud now to have her as my partner in this campaign. — Joe Biden (@JoeBiden) August 11, 2020

2. Victoria recorded 331 new cases of coronavirus on Tuesday, and 19 deaths. Experts told The Age that new cases would have to drop to below 20 a day to recommend lifting restrictions, though the government argues there is no “magic number”. The figures from today just rolled in too:

There were 410 new cases of #coronavirus (#COVID19) detected in Victoria in the last 24 hours. We are sad to report that there have been 21 deaths.#Covid19VicData pic.twitter.com/ddHx2bCGmu — VicGovDHHS (@VicGovDHHS) August 11, 2020

3. NSW recorded 22 new cases on Tuesday. Eight are linked to a cluster at Sydney’s Tangara School for Girls, with a study and prayer retreat being blamed for the outbreak. Premier Gladys Berejiklian says school camps and the like are a no-go.

4. New Zealand’s dream coronavirus run is over. Four people in one Auckland household tested positive after a person in their 50s went to the doctor with COVID-19 symptoms, Ashley Bloomfield, the country’s Director-General of Health, said. None of them had travelled outside New Zealand recently. In response, Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern reinstated Level 3 restrictions in Auckland for three days, closing public venues and schools, and asking people to stay home.

5. Northern Territory Chief Minister Michael Gunner says the territory’s borders will remain shut for at least 18 months. People travelling to the NT from Sydney and Victoria are required to complete two weeks of quarantine at their own expense. “My advice to every Territorian, if you can, stay here in the Territory,” he said. “You’re safe here, don’t go. If you can, cancel your Christmas holiday plans, stay here in the Northern Territory.”

6. The latest payroll figures are down 4.5% on mid-March, showing a significant decline in work despite the $102 billion JobKeeper program. The fall has been concentrated in the hospitality, arts and recreation sectors, and hurt young women more than any other demographic. While there are some positive signs, such as the number of job ads rising again, the figures indicate Victoria’s lockdown is dragging down on the country’s economic recovery.

7. European fintech Revolut finished its beta in Australia on Tuesday, as it commences the next stage of its development here. Long term, the $7.7 billion unicorn is looking to become a catch-all finance app, offering everything from stock and commodities trading to foreign exchange and a cryptocurrency wallet. While it hasn’t yet applied to become a neobank in Australia, it will look to be the first global digital bank to launch here.

8. Deliveroo and Uber Eats are permitted to operate under Melbourne’s tough level four restrictions. While food delivery demand remains high during the pandemic, the companies have diversified into delivering groceries and medicine as well. It comes as the Victorian state government clarifies its Melbourne restrictions to allow Australia Post, couriers, telcos and school staff among others to continue working.

9. Australian fitness influencers have been releasing smartphone apps to monetise their large online followings. These apps usually offer custom exercise routines, recipes and other resources through a subscription model. Perth-based influencer Madalin Giorgetta says there has been a surge of interest throughout the coronavirus pandemic. “There’s a lot of people are trying to work out at home,” she said. “They’re looking for exercises that they can do at home. These people are are turning to exercise and workout apps,” she said.

10. Russia has successfully developed a coronavirus vaccine! Well, that’s according to Vladimir Putin, who has given it to his own daughter. “I know that it works quite effectively, forms strong immunity, and, I repeat, it has passed all the needed checks,” Putin said on Tuesday. Experts are less convinced.

BONUS ITEM

Kamala Harris might have more than one fan as VP pick. President Donald Trump contributed $US6,000 to Kamala Harris when she was running to be California’s attorney general, according to records reviewed by NBC News.

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.