AAP Image/Lukas Coch

Good morning, team. Today, we’re moving into the next phase of coronavirus recovery: scolding people who don’t follow the rules as the government tries to jumpstart a flailing economy and tries to avert a longer-lasting collapse in consumer demand. So go shop, eat, participate in the economy – but not too much.

1. Treasurer Josh Frydenberg will today warn Australians if they flout coronavirus restrictions as the country tries to reopen they could jeopardise the whole project. “The economic benefits from lifting the restrictions will only be realised if Australians continue to follow the health advice,” he will say, according to the SMH. Really goes to show just how fragile this whole endeavour is, and how reliant it is on amping up consumer confidence.

2. A couple of updates from the states. This morning, NSW announced it had recorded no new cases of coronavirus for the first time since health authorities began documenting a daily tally of infections. Victorian Premier Daniel Andrews announced students would return to school on May 25 with all students back by June 9.

3. Sydney auction sales are creeping up again as restrictions relax, but the market isn’t out of ‘uncharted waters’ just yet. New South Wales and Western Australia lifted their prohibition on live property auctions and inspections over the weekend, which saw Sydney’s auction clearance rate jump to 65%, from around 50% the weekend prior, and in the 30s before that. However, with a little more than 100 properties going to auction in Sydney, properties generally being advertised for four weeks prior, and ongoing economic uncertainty, the outlook is anything but clear.

4. Australian spending jumped at the end of April and beginning of May as $550 one-off coronavirus payments began hitting some bank accounts. This spending spike returned total spending to within 7% of normal levels. Spending on things like food delivery, online gambling, and furniture and offices were all flying high – at the expense of rideshares, taxi, gyms, entertainment and spending at cafes.

5. The CEO of Suncorp’s banking and wealth arm announced he was resigning, as the group revealed it is expecting to take a $133 million hit from COVID-19. Suncorp CEO Steve Johnston said the pandemic would have a wide range of impacts across its insurance and banking business ranging from mildly positive to overwhelmingly negative. The company anticipates a significant uptick in loss of rent claims from landlords, and already reports seeing “thousands of requests for financial hardship” from its banking and insurance customers.

6. The states and territories are shambling through ‘phase one’ of the coronavirus recovery at their own pace, making it hard to know exactly what you can now do and where. Here’s a running scoreboard of where each state and territory is at with relaxing social distancing measures. Not that it is, or should be, a competition. But you get me.

7. Uber Eats is slashing its commission fees for restaurants from 35% to 30%. It’s not major relief, but it is significant – as it follows months of restaurant partners agitating for a larger slice of the proverbial pie. Given restaurants are at the moment entirely reliant on delivery and pickup, the commission fees paid to delivery services are a massive item on the balance sheet.

8. Tesla CEO Elon Musk on Monday confirmed the company had restarted its production in defiance of local coronavirus orders. Earlier on Monday, three employees told Business Insider that Tesla asked employees to return to work with phone calls and text messages. If they choose not to return, the workers said, they risk losing their jobs.

Tesla is restarting production today against Alameda County rules. I will be on the line with everyone else. If anyone is arrested, I ask that it only be me. — Elon Musk (@elonmusk) May 11, 2020

9. Ever heard of Quibi? It’s okay if you haven’t. The multibillion dollar brainchild of former Disney and Dreamworks executive Jeffrey Katzenberg, it’s a streaming service intended to deliver big budget, bite-sized video content in the vertical screen orientation kids love so much. Well, it flopped. Now there’s a big profile in the New York Times where Katzenberg blames COVID-19 for the failure, despite the fact everyone is stuck inside and presumably watching a lot of video. “I attribute everything that has gone wrong to coronavirus,” Katzenberg said in a video interview. “Everything. But we own it.” Uh huh.

10. The UK has followed the US in advising citizens to wear face masks while in public. Boris Johnson’s government on Monday advised people to wear face coverings in enclosed places where social distancing is not always possible, like on public transport and in shops. Up until Monday, the UK government had resisted following governments of other countries which have already advised its people to wear face coverings when outside of their homes.

BONUS ITEM

People are obviously getting antsy in isolation in Australia, which no doubt is part of why the government pivoted on its original promise it would last six months. But it’s nothing compared to the land of the free. Images went viral this week of armed protesters in North Carolina carrying shotguns, pistols and what looks like a rocket launcher while ordering food at a Subway. The protesters marched through Raleigh’s downtown streets to oppose the state’s stay-at-home orders, which it started easing Saturday.

Got a tip, or something you think Business Insider should know? Email me at [email protected].

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.