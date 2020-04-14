Hello folks. Hope you had good long weekends.

1. Speaking to ABC Breakfast this morning, Health Minister Greg Hunt said Australia is facing a “considerable period” of tough coronavirus restrictions. “It’s a very difficult time,” Hunt said. “But the more we do now, the stronger Australia’s position. And that means that we’ll be in a better position economically than so many other countries.” He commended the continuing efforts of Australians to maintain social distancing, especially across the Easter weekend.

2. The federal government is considering funding Qantas and Virgin to continue domestic flights through the coronavirus crisis. Both airlines have dramatically cut their schedules and stood down thousands of workers in the wake of the travel bans introduced in March. The agreement, which could work out to be worth tens of millions of dollars, would be in addition to the $1 billion already committed to shelter the industry.

3. The Reserve Bank of Australia acknowledged that some wealthy Australians withdrew cash sums in excess of $100,000 and in some cases more than $1 million last month as economic fear abounded. In response, the RBA had to coordinate with bank branches and cash transit companies to ensure adequate supply.

4. Australia is heading for double-digit unemployment, according to a Treasury report which will be formally released today. According to the report, unemployment will rise to 10% in the June quarter – but it says the damage would have been double in the absence of the JobKeeper wage subsidy.

5. The Age reports this morning that one of Victoria’s top cops, Deputy Commissioner Shane Patton, urged police in the state to show discretion in fining people for breaking social distancing rules. There’s been some concern across the country that police are being too punitive and inflexible in issuing on-the-spot fines. “I am concerned that there continues to be an inconsistent approach from our members when enforcing the directives of the Chief Health Officer,” Patton said in the internal communication.

6. Both Deliveroo and Uber Eats have launched features in their apps allowing users to tip restaurants directly. Deliveroo will also match the first 10,000 tips up to a threshold of $3. However, the companies are resisting calls from some restaurant owners to slash the commissions they take from restaurants using their platforms.

7. Google and Apple have clarified that governments won’t be able to mandate the use of their contract-tracing technology for tracking the coronavirus, which the companies announced last week. Users who opt in would be able to receive alerts if they have might have come into contact with an infected person. The plan is to roll out an OS-level update that would bake this tech into the phone, but the companies say it will remain opt-in.

8. China has reported its highest number of new coronavirus cases since March 5. According the country’s National Health Commission, 108 cases were reported on Sunday, more than double Friday’s 43 new cases. The country is currently seeing a new wave of infections, which the government claims is caused by arrivals from overseas.

9. The multi-week oil-price war between Russia and its OPEC allies was resolved on Sunday as the international consortium agreed to cut global crude oil production by almost 10%. Production will be slashed by 9.7 million barrels a day for May and June.

The big Oil Deal with OPEC Plus is done. This will save hundreds of thousands of energy jobs in the United States. I would like to thank and congratulate President Putin of Russia and King Salman of Saudi Arabia. I just spoke to them from the Oval Office. Great deal for all! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) April 12, 2020

10. The UK coronavirus death toll has surpassed 11,000 after 717 more people were confirmed to have died after testing positive. The prime minister, Boris Johnson, is recovering from the coronavirus at his country retreat after being discharged from hospital on Monday. The UK government will decide next week whether or not to extend its coronavirus lockdown by at least another three weeks.

BONUS ITEM

Please enjoy this story of a French guy with no interest in aviation who was gifted a flight in a fighter jet by his colleagues, and ended up blasting himself out of the plane at 2,500 feet. (Yes, he survived.)

