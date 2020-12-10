Getty Images

1. Facebook was hit on Wednesday with two big antitrust lawsuits, one from the US Federal Trade Commission and one from 48 state attorneys general. Both lawsuits revolve around the company’s acquisitions of Instagram in 2012 and WhatsApp in 2014. Both acquisitions obtained regulatory approval at the time but have recently come under heavy scrutiny. The lawsuits are seeking a potential breakup of Instagram and WhatsApp from the social-media giant.

2. An Australian company named Unfair Dismissals Direct has been using Google advertising to target recently sacked employees, promising to represent them in unfair dismissal claims on a ‘no win no fee’ basis. But interviews with former clients, employees and review of public and obtained documents reveals a pattern of repeated, basic mistakes from the company’s employees during appearances, efforts to maximise money for the company at the cost of their clients, and a reluctance or refusal to pay settlement money. A big investigation from Business Insider Australia.

3. The government’s controversial cashless debit card will remain part of Australia’s welfare system for another two years, following a vote last night. The scheme quarantines 80% of a recipient’s welfare payments into an account they can only spend at certain shops and can’t use for alcohol, gambling or cash withdrawals. Critics – including Labor and the Greens, who voted against it – argue the card is punitive and racist, because it has been imposed on Indigenous communities first and foremost. It got over the line thanks to Centre Alliance senator Stirling Griff.

4. A federal inquiry into Rio Tinto’s destruction of a sacred Indigenous heritage site has called for a moratorium on all mining projects which threaten such sites until legislation can be passed protecting them. It also recommended the mining giant negotiate a restitution package with the traditional owners, the Puutu Kunti Kurrama and Pinikura people. “Rio Tinto’s role in this tragedy is inexcusable,” the interim report said. “Rio knew the value of what they were destroying but blew it up anyway.”

5. A federal court will decide whether Qantas is permitted to outsource more than 2,000 ground handling jobs. On Wednesday, the Transport Workers Union (TWU) launched a case against the airline as it attempts to cut costs and restructure the business. “We remain focused on delivering on our recovery program, which unfortunately involves following through on some hard decisions to restructure and respond to the new set of circumstances we’re faced with,” Qantas CEO Alan Joyce said, regarding the cuts.

6. Consumer confidence has surged for the fourth consecutive month to reach its highest level since October 2010. Still, home buyers are second guessing whether it is the right time to jump into the market. “After only eight months the evidence seems clear that sentiment has fully recovered from the COVID recession,” said Westpac chief economist Bill Evans.

7. Joby Aviation will acquire Uber Elevate in another sell-off from the ride-hailing giant during the pandemic. Uber will invest $US75 million in Joby Aviation which, combined with a previously undisclosed $US50 million investment in January from Uber, brings the latter’s total fundraising haul to $US820 million. Joby expects to begin flights with electric vertical take-off and land vehicles as soon as 2023.

8. Major streaming porn platform Pornhub announced major changes on Tuesday, following a huge exposé by The New York Times. The investigation found PornHub was hosting videos taken without participants’ consent. The site says it will increase its moderation team, only allow verified accounts to upload material, and ban downloads.

9. DoorDash commenced public trading on Wednesday, opening at $US182, which was 78% above its initial public offering price. The food-delivery company raised roughly $US3.4 billion with its initial public offering after pricing shares at $US102 each on Tuesday. The IPO kicks off a slew of debuts slated for December, including an offering from Airbnb.

10. Warner Bros.’ decision to debut its 2021 movies on HBO Max the same day they arrive in cinemas has sparked backlash from all corners of the movie industry, from the director Christopher Nolan to AMC Theatres. But a producer Business Insider spoke with, whose movie was impacted and wished to remain anonymous since negotiations with Warner Bros. had yet to begin, isn’t fearing for the future of Hollywood. “The box office will already be muted in the pandemic,” he said. “They’re offering another way to make money. Maybe talent doesn’t agree with that number, but that’s what negotiations are for.”

