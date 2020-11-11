(Sam Mooy, Getty Images)

Happy hump day, team.

1. The federal government has announced the JobSeeker supplement will be extended through to the end of March, but the rate will be reduced. The payment will fall to $150 on top of the base rate of $565.70 a fortnight.

2. NAB’s business confidence survey hit its highest mark in more than 12 months, and reentered positive territory for the first time since January. While attributing it largely to the successful suppression of COVID-19 in Victoria and the state’s reemergence, separate data from Indeed shows job ads are surging but remain 18% below last year’s levels.

3. Australia’s economy stands to lose around $18.7 billion as the number of international students living here is expected to halve next year unless borders open. More than $10 billion of that will be ripped directly from the local economy, according to the modelling by the Mitchell Institute. International visa applications, currently at one-fifth of last year’s levels, should be seen as “dashing hopes for a quick recovery should borders open”, the analysis noted.

4. Australia recorded its third day without a locally acquired case for the first time since late February yesterday. That includes 12 straight days of no cases in Victoria. Meanwhile, NSW Premier Gladys Berejiklian has warned people in her state there is unlikely to be further relaxation of gathering limits by Christmas, which could put a dampener on the season.

Yesterday there were 0 new cases and 0 lives lost reported. There are 4 active cases, 1 with unknown source. 19,986 tests results were received – thank you, #EveryTestHelps. More: https://t.co/pcll7ySEgz #COVID19VicData #StaySafeStayOpen pic.twitter.com/QZ9jFhapdY — VicGovDHHS (@VicGovDHHS) November 10, 2020

5. Pfizer’s coronavirus vaccine requires two shots given three weeks apart, which could make distribution more complicated. People may later need additional booster shots too, experts say. “The more complicated the schedule, the more difficult it is to get people to come in,” Walt Orenstein, a vaccinologist and former director of the U.S. National Immunisation Program, previously told Business Insider.

6. The Shonky Awards are here! Consumer group Choice uses the awards every year to call out businesses which take advantage of customers. This year, Harvey Norman took an award for partnering with Latitude Financial to launch a credit card with one of the highest interest rates in the country. Also getting a nod were floor cleaners from Coles and Bunnings, and Greentech air purifiers.

7. U.S. Secretary of State Mike Pompeo sparked outrage on Tuesday over what appeared to be a joke but was widely interpreted as echoing President Donald Trump’s refusal to accept the 2020 election results. “There will be a smooth transition to a second Trump administration,” Pompeo said. President-elect Joe Biden won the 2020 election, but Trump has as yet refused to concede.

8. President-elect Joe Biden said on Tuesday that his team’s transition efforts were moving ahead despite Trump’s refusal to concede. “The fact that they’re not willing to acknowledge we’ve won is not of much consequence,” he said. Of Trump’s refusal to concede, Biden said, “I just think it’s an embarrassment, quite frankly.”

9. Trump plans to create a political action committee that he can use to retain power over Republicans, The New York Times reports. The PAC will be permitted to accept donations of up to $US5,000 a year from an unlimited number of people. He has told aides that he’s considering running for president again in 2024, and the PAC could help fund some of his political activity until then, The Times reported.

10. Apple unveiled the first computers that will run on its Apple silicon processor on Tuesday: a new MacBook Air, a 13-inch MacBook Pro, and a Mac Mini. The company also unveiled the technical details regarding its chip, which is called the M1. It’s an important shift for the Mac, breaking from Intel processors and giving Apple more control over the launch cycle and new features for its laptop and desktop computers.

BONUS ITEM

UK Prime Minister Boris Johnson’s congratulatory message to U.S. President-elect Joe Biden and Vice President-elect Kamala Harris carries remnants of an earlier version that appears to congratulate President Donald Trump instead.

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.