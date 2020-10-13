Gladys Berejiklian has ruled out resigning after her ICAC public hearing. (Stephen Siewert, SMH)

Good morning, team. Let’s crack in.

1. New South Wales Premier Gladys Berejiklian is staring down threats to her leadership after an ICAC hearing revealed she had been in a “close, personal relationship” with now-disgraced MP Daryl Maguire. While no leadership challengers have yet emerged, the revelations linking her to the former Wagga Wagga member, who stands accused of corruption, isn’t a great look.

Although, plenty of people did enjoy Berejiklian’s defence that she was mostly bored by Maguire’s phone chatter.

I share almost none of the Premier’s politics but hand on heart hearing how bored she was while a man rattled on about half-baked ideas & didn’t notice she was (in the main) saying polite ‘mhmms’ was a very familiar experience as a woman who’s talked on the phone to men.#icac — Claire R Pullen (@clairerpullen) October 12, 2020

2. Berejiklian isn’t the only one on the back foot. The Commonwealth Bank of Australia (CBA) is being slammed for trying to hand out million-dollar bonuses to its CEO and executives at the same time it freezes pay for the remainder of its staff. Meanwhile, “the stock price has gone down 30 to 40%, results are down 11% for the year and the bonuses are getting bigger,” one shareholder representative noted.

3. Kevin Rudd’s petition to set a royal commission on Murdoch’s News Corp has clearly struck a nerve. In just three days, it has gathered nearly 170,000 signatures, with many complaining they’ve been unable to sign due to the sheer amount of traffic. While no number can compel the federal government to act, the public appetite is clearly vast.

4. The Prime Minister has revealed the four other destinations Australians might be able to soon visit before all others. He told media that the government is in discussions with Japan, Korea, Singapore, and Pacific leaders to open up two-way travel. Until then, we always have this great sunburnt country of ours.

Watch two kangaroo fight it all out in the australia Outback. pic.twitter.com/HU0L3Qj7RI — Travels & Nature ???? (@TRAVELxNATURE) October 7, 2020

5. Some familiar magazines could soon be returning to newsstands. New buyers are circling around titles such as Harper’s Bazaar, Men’s Health and Women’s Health, after they were axed a few months ago. Turns out print ain’t dead just yet.

6. If you want your Christmas gifts to arrive in time for December 25, you better get shopping. That’s the message from the retail sector as they warn that the majority of regular deliveries are already being delayed, with blowouts expected coming up to the festive season. Genuine concern or clever marketing ploy to bring forward Christmas shopping? You decide.

7. Many of Australia’s one million-plus causal workforce and its international students are going hungry. The two groups are the most likely to be skipping meals out of necessity right now as they run the highest risk of food insecurity during COVID, a new FoodBank report found. Coincidentally, they were also the groups excluded from JobKeeper.

8. Meanwhile those finding themselves in insecure work or with a little extra time, are turning their hand to freelancing. Unsurprisingly, there’s also surging demand from businesses looking for workers with these specific skills, according to Fiverr.

9. There’s a growing number of Australian banks drawing a line in the sand when it comes to problem gambling. Bank Australia became the latest this week to prevent customers from punting with its credit cards, alongside others like Suncorp and Macquarie.

10. Tesla will begin allowing select customers to use ‘self-driving’ from next week. Elon Musk said a beta version of the feature will be released but it probably won’t make cars fully autonomous. Either way, I’d be waiting for the update.

BONUS ITEM

Astronomers have captured images of a black hole shredding a star and then devouring it like it’s spaghetti. A timely reminder that the universe is truly a horrific place. Have a great day.

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.