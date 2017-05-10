Good morning.
1. Here’s where the money will be spent
- $75 billion in infrastructure, including a Melbourne to Brisbane rail line. This is the nation-building “good debt” we’ve been sold over the past couple of weeks, so you’re not supposed to complain about it if you want to sound informed. There’s detail here about the big projects for each state. (Although Morrison did happen to mention that the budget will return to balance in 2020-21 and remain in surplus after that.)
- $13.2 million is pocket change in the federal budget. But not when it will be spent on establishing the Independent Parliamentary Expenses Authority to make sure politicians don’t cheat on their parliamentary expenses. That’s nearly $59,000 per pollie.
- $12.5 million to figure out if non-stick pans are bad for your health.
2. Here’s where the money will come from
- $1.2 billion from an annual foreign worker levy of between $1200 and $5000.
- A levy on the major banks – Commonwealth, Westpac, NAB, ANZ and Macquarie – which will raise $6.2 billion over four years.
- A rise from 2019 in the Medicare levy to 2.5% from 2% to fund the National Disability Insurance Scheme.
- $2.5 billion from education
cutsreform.
- $630 million from 5000 new welfare recipients who fail a drug test. No, we’re not making this up. Hilariously, some scandalously overpaid shiny bum in Canberra thinks dole bludgers are too dumb to figure out how to turn a cashless debit card into cash. And that it’s a good idea to give desperate, potentially violent drug addicts even less money.
- People who smoke rollies because they think they’re cheaper. Yes, the government went there and squeezed some more cash out of
drug addictionBig Tobacco.
- $37 million from cuts to pollies’ overseas expenses.
3. We got the Turnbull government’s solution to the housing crisis
At least, for first home buyers, hopefully due to a special savings account which will be taxed at 15%, the same as superannuation. The First Home Super Savers Scheme will come into effect from 1 July this year, and it is insanely complicated.
Morrision didn’t axe negative gearing, but he did axe tax deductions for travel to a negatively geared property. And all the Boomers went:
4. And a couple of unexpected bonuses
- While the startup sector says the budget has abandoned Turnbull’s “innovation agenda” after just one year, fintechs are happy. Especially about a commitment to open up big bank data to startups and reducing requirements for businesses to act as and call themselves “banks”.
- Last, a sneaky bonus. Morrison is getting rid of GST on digital currencies like Bitcoin. Don’t shout that one around too loudly.
5. So, to markets. ASX200 SPI Futures for June expect a positive opening, and are up 19 points. The Aussie drifted lower in overnight trade but is holding up well given the recent strength in the US dollar. But all eyes today are on China inflation data at 11.30am after the Shanghai Composite Index yesterday fell for the fifth day in a row.
6. US president Trump just fired FBI director James Comey. Here’s the letter, wishing the guy loads of Americans think fixed the election all the best in the future:
7. There might have been big radiation leak in the US. A tunnel over a huge dump of radioactive waste caved in at one of the most contaminated nuclear sites in the US.
8. A teen’s tweet asking for free chicken nuggets just beat the record for most retweets of all time:
HELP ME PLEASE. A MAN NEEDS HIS NUGGS pic.twitter.com/4SrfHmEMo3
— Carter Wilkerson (@carterjwm) April 6, 2017
That’s more than Ellen’s celebrity selfie, but still about 15 million short of what he needs.
9. The movement against fidget spinners is growing. You can’t buy one of these in-store for love or money right now. They’re giving kids so much enjoyment, 32% of the top 200 American high schools have banned or plan to ban them this week.
10. And Theresa May says she plans to bring back fox hunting. Because who’s going to stop her – Jeremy Corbyn?
BONUS ITEM: The choices you face when you’re second in line:
Have a great day. Don’t spend it all at once.
