1. The NSW government brought some star power to its $20 billion “Bays Precinct” redevelopment of waterfront land on Sydney Harbour when it was revealed Google had plans to move into the disused power station. But after 18 months of negotiation, Google has walked away, and it looks like traffic issues killed all the buzz.

2. The man who stole the news cycle is Dr David Dao. We begin our rolling coverage of United Airline’s downward spiral with its CEO finally apologising, saying “No one should ever be mistreated this way”. Now read:

And finally, this gem from The Stalwart after $US500 million was wiped of UA’s share price overnight:



So in other words, if they had offered someone $499 million to get off the flight, they would've come out ahead. https://t.co/L1uxAf2yHn — Joe Weisenthal (@TheStalwart) April 11, 2017

3. While we’re on a roll with things in the air, here’s a real offer from an airline offering $316 return flights from Sydney to Beijing. And here’s what might be an expensive c..k-up from Qantas, offering Apple Mac Pro computers at a $4,000 discount.

4. Over at the White House, the US President’s press secretary is having a hard time explaining this line:

“We didn’t use chemical weapons in World War II. You had someone as despicable as Hitler didn’t even sink to using chemical weapons.”

And the US President’s son is pretty sure his sister Ivanka helped convince her father to strike Syria, while his defense secretary is pretty sure things will not “spiral out of control” into war with Russia.

5. Markets were… uneasy. It was risk-off across the globe last night as tensions rose over Syria and North Korea. US 10-year treasuries fell, gold jumped to a five-month high, and the volatility index (the VIX) hit its highest level since the US election. But Aussie stocks hung in there and June Futures point to strong opening on the local today. Datawise, we’ll get Westpac’s consumer sentiment index, February lending, and residential construction.

6. Fintech startups have plenty of reasons to celebrate a spectacular 12 months. Investment, for starters, increased from $US185 million in 2015 to a whopping $US656 million last year. And now they can celebrate the year in person at the first-ever FinTech Australia awards galas night on May 24. Count us in.

7. This is as glorious as it is mushy-creepy. Robert Bentley, 74, resigned from his role as Alabama’s governor after it was revealed he used state resources to conceal an affair with his adviser, Rebekah Caldwell Mason. Notably, using law enforcement staff to hunt down secret recordings of Bentley – a loud and proud Christian – declaring his love for Mason. This is old news – Bentley’s wife filed for divorce in 2015 – but the ethics committee investigating it just revealed another source of evidence that Bentley was doing the dirty. His love texts synced to his state-issued iPad, where they were read by his wife, who snapped them and handed them over:

Picture: Supplied by Robert Bentley’s sadly bemused wife.

8. Your drone is invalid. The US Air Force just demonstrated an autonomous F-16 that can fly and take out a target all by itself. Think about that for a bit.

9. Marine Corporal Riki Clement, your promotion is in the mail. After being called in to fix a radio cable, Clement was told it would cost $US64,000 and take up to eight months to arrive. So he reverse engineered it and found out its true cost was closer to $US4,000. He’s saved the US government $US15 million.

10. Someone tried to blow up German soccer club Borussia Dortmund’s bus before the team headed to its Champions League match. Center-back Marc Bartra was injured and taken to a local hospital. Police confirmed three explosions went off and a letter claiming responsibility was found.

BONUS ITEM: Finally, someone found a good use for AR:

Please enable JavaScript to watch this video.

Have a great day.

