1. Let’s start with markets, where the local failed to push through the 5500 mark and won’t today, with December futures down 45 points overnight. Iron ore is on a roll and the Australian dollar couldn’t escape the carnage in markets overnight. So it’s OS where all the action is, and the skies are darkening over the UK. You could start with the pound, which is now buying less than a euro at most UK ariports. Or you could look to inflation, which is on the British horizon for the first time since 2009. But really, it’s just… everything. Because it seems the world economy is stuck in a “rolling cycle of crises”.

2. Relations between Russia and the West have reached their lowest point since the height of the Cold War. Syria has proven the flashpoint, where Russia has stepped into the quagmire on behalf of Syrian President Bashar Assad. The US wants ISIS out, which Assad claims he’s fighting, but the US also wants Assad out. And an attack on Assad is an attack on Russia. So it’s complicated and now we’re at the stage where Russia is saying it will shoot US warplanes out of the sky and is generally cranky with the West for all the other stuff too, like banning its Paralympics team from competing. So here’s retired Russian Lt. Gen. Evgeny Buzhinsky telling the BBC just how much of a gutfull they’ve had of us over there in Moscow:

“If you want a confrontation, you’ll get one. But it won’t be a confrontation that doesn’t harm the interests of the United States. You want a confrontation, you’ll get one everywhere.”

3. Meanwhile, that Hermit Kingdom nutjob looks like he’s prepping for yet another nuclear test. And the US has its hands full right now off the coast of Yemen, where the USS Mason returned fire with two missiles after being targeted by missiles fired from the shore.

4. Samsung killed the Galaxy Note 7 for good. It had to because of videos like this:

Dee Decasa had just visited the Samsung website on her new Galaxy Note 7 on Sunday morning when it began smoking. The fault has already wiped about $US18 billion from Samsung’s value and cost the company an estimated $US17 billion in revenue. But it’s not over yet, because Samsung has so far refused to come clean about why it happened.

5. In Trump Land today, the Don is happy House Speaker Paul Ryan has walked away from campaigning for Trump. Trump says he can now “fight for America the way I want to”. Which includes things like rewriting jokes in his Comedy Central Roast to make him sound wealthier, and mis-attributing email quotes about Benghazi to longtime Clinton confidante Sidney Blumenthal.

6. When in fact, if he’d paid proper attention to Wikileaks’ most recent dump of Clinton campaign chairman John Podesta’s redacted emails, he’d have found this irresistible advice:



LEAKED: Wikileaks hack reveals John Podesta's secret to creamy Risotto pic.twitter.com/A5dW4mG9c6 — Allan Smith (@akarl_smith) October 11, 2016

7. The Socceroos’ road to the World Cup is still tight after they played out a 1-1 draw with Japan in a pulsating game in Melbourne last night. And in AFL, Essendon is still refusing to give up on the doping scandal. This morning, 34 past and present players lost their appeal to overturn the AFL doping bans at the Swiss Federal Tribunal. At least they think so – the decision was written in German, so the players are waiting for a translation before they can check the detail.

8. We’re due for a new Star Wars trailer. But until that happens, here’s something better – a trailer for five-year-old Star Wars game:



Star Wars: The Old Republic is about to get a big expansion and the trailer for it is an epic 6 minutes of some of the best Star Wars storytelling you’ll ever see . Promise.

9. Uber wants to give your startup a lift – literally. If you’re in New York on Thursday and have a great idea, open the Uber app and enter POOLPITCH in the Promotions tab. An investor will arrive in an Uber and you’ll have seven minutes to pitch your idea. You’ll get feedback, but you might also find yourself on stage the same night in front of a panel of VCs.

10. This was bound to happen. McDonald’s has been forced to ask Ronald McDonald to keep a low profile for a while. You know why.

BONUS ITEM: Today’s worst headline:

And it’s all true.

