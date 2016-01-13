Stop this world, we’re getting off. Picture: Buena Vista Pictures

Welcome to 10 Things, the Tin Foil Hat Edition.

1. First, the markets, which were solid in Europe, and flattish in the US. (Not helped by notes to clients from the likes of RBS of “SELL EVERYTHING”.) But it was commodities’ turn to let everyone down overnight. Oil ducked under $30 a barrel for the first time since December 2003. Copper dipped 0.8%, iron ore futures were down again and BHP lost close to 3% in London trade. Still, futures trade on the ASX SPI200 contract suggests a better day ahead. The March SPI is currently up 25 points.

2. Your Powerball win is miniscule, compared to what’s on offer in the US tomorrow. The jackpot has now tipped an extraordinary $2 billion. And while US taxes and lump sum regulations means the actual payout could actually be around $750 million, Shark Tank guru Mark Cuban still has some fantastic advice for the winner. Among his tips:

You don’t become a smart investor when you win the lottery. Don’t make investments. You can put it in the bank and live comfortably. Forever. You will sleep a lot better knowing you won’t lose money.

Because, believe it or not, it is possible to blow that kind of cash.

3. There are 11,238,513 ways to draw five white balls from a drum of 69 balls. Multiply that by the 26 red balls, are there are a total of 292,201,338 possible Powerball tickets. At $2 for each ticket, then, it would be possible to buy every single possible ticket for $584,402,676. Here’s why you shouldn’t.

4. Twitter is letting users broadcast live video of themselves directly. That’s important, because kids these days need this kind of instant engagement, now. It’s absolutely imperative that if their friends are tuned into a puddle of water, the latest wheelchair marathon, or millions of creepy middle-aged men flashing their wangers, they need to be watching it too, otherwise they’ll have nothing to talk about. Worse, they may have to – ugh – lift their eyes from a screen to watch their own puddle somewhere, live.

There's currently 15,010 people watching a live stream of a puddle https://t.co/wRyqutQvB1 #DrummondPuddleWatch — Elliot Wagland (@elliotwagland) January 6, 2016

5. If that just makes you want to find a muddy hole somewhere and sit in it for 73 years, don’t look at this list of LinkedIn’s hottest 25 skills for jobseekers. Because you’ll only recognise one, and it’s at number 20.

6. Lucky for you, Peter Harris, editor-in-chief of online job board Workopolis, says it’s okay to lie in job interviews. Just little ones though, because making a coffee for the missus won’t count for java development when the blowtorch is applied in the real working world.

7. Australia’s biggest challenge in 2016 isn’t China tinkering with its markets. It’s not iron ore, prohibitive real estate prices, nor Essendon Football Club’s excruciating three-year habit of simply not being able to put a drug scandal to bed. It’s startups, and their constant whinging about how important they are and why they need more taxpayer cash. Here’s why it has to stop.

8. But before we get too down on all this technology actually not affecting barely anyone’s lives in real life, SpaceX just released never-before-seen footage of its epic rocket landing last month. And it’s actually epic, showing the foldy-down bits:

9. Did you see “Star Wars: The Force Awakens”? Course you did. But what you didn’t see are these eight scenes which never made it to the movie. As much as 20 minutes worth, actually, cut from the novelisation of the script. Here’s what you missed.

10. Miranda Kerr can’t get enough cocount oil. “I do coconut oil, cold shower, rub coconut oil on my body, get out and rinse my mouth, and that just wakes me up,” she told Refinery 29. Rinse? It’s called oil-pulling, and it takes 20 minutes. Here’s why she does it.

BONUS ITEM: Another nail in the coffin of variety.

Please enable JavaScript to watch this video.

Have a great day.

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.