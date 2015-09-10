Good morning.

1. How do you like these Apples?

First look at the new iPad pic.twitter.com/JJJ1sAl9Wq — kadhim (@kadhimshubber) September 9, 2015

In its monster event, the tech giant rolled out updates for everything. So let’s cut straight to the dot points:

iPhone

Watch

iPad

Copying Microsoft

You’re welcome, Apple.

Now, to the markets.

2. No one seems to know exactly why the Dow, S&P and Nasdaq turned around last night, but the NAB’s Ray Attrill said it was the massive increase in job openings. He notes:

Equity (and bond yield) intra-day highs were in place at least an hour before the report was released.

Small compensation for Aussie traders however – the ASX futures market was poleaxed last night with the September SPI pointing 86 points lower this morning and the December SPI down 74 points and it hit resistance (target) overnight.

3. But Australia’s OK, you’re OK. So says NAB’s global head of research Peter Jolly, who clearly enjoyed making a brutal takedown of Nobel laureate Paul Krugman’s negative assessment of the Australian economy this week. He gave us permission to reprint the seven reasons he gave to clients why the doomsayers are wrong. And they’re all fantastic.

4. The New Zealand dollar has dropped nearly 20% since late April. News today that the RBNZ just cut rates by 0.25% to 2.75% have put in freefall to 0.6283 at 7am. Yes, that dragged the Aussie down close to half a per cent and under 70 cents again. The Canadian dollar was left alone though this morning after the Bank of Canada left rates on hold.

5. Data is important today, so pay attention. Unemployment in Australia is a key driver for traders in forex, bonds, rates and stocks, there is plenty of potential for a decent move – in either direction – if it comes in off the market’s expectation of a rise of 5,000 jobs and an unemployment rate of 6.2%. David Scutt has the 10-second preview you’ve been looking for.

6. All the best bright spots are a long way from Earth, on Ceres, the dwarf planet currently being orbited by NASA’s Dawn spacecraft. It’s got close enough to determine they aren’t ice – but NASA’s still got no idea what going on in that massive crater. And that’s not the only mysterious feature.

We’re still sticking with our “it’s gold” theory. Remember, you heard it here first.

7. Instant genius. Rumour has it that Albert Einstein made up an impossibly difficult riddle when he was just a kid. Maybe he didn’t, but the “Who owns the fish?” poser is a classic. See if you can solve it, swear a lot, then scroll down to find out the straightforward yet brilliant way to work it out.

8. The party that no one came to. Except Robert Chernow, who was unfortunate enough to catch the only flight to Chicago for a bachelor party that wasn’t cancelled. He was good to share his hilariously sad solo adventures with the world under the hastag #ChicagoForOne.

A photo posted by Robert Chernow (@rwchernow) on Sep 3, 2015 at 8:51pm PDT

9. Did you sleep in? Or want to? According to this expert, you should have. Oxford Uni’s Paul Kelley says:

Children between the ages of eight and 10 should start school no earlier than 8:30am, 16-year-olds should start at or after 10am, and 18-year-olds at 11am or later.

It’s science, so don’t argue. Even 18-55 year-olds shouldn’t be starting work before 10am, Kelley says.

10. Floyd Mayweather’s last fight is just three days away and there’s still plenty of tickets. That’s because he chose chump Andre Berto as the sad soul to finish his career on. Berto’s 3 from six in his last few fights; Mayweather’s aiming for a 48-0 lifetime record. That’s a sad, gutless way to end a glittering career, in anyone’s book.

BONUS ITEM: The world’s best weatherman nails “Llanfairpwllgwyngyllgogerychwyrndrobwllllantysiliogogogoch”:

Have a great day.

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.