10 Things You Need To Know This Morning In Australia

1. In Asia yesterday, the Nikkei hated the stronger yen but Shanghai had a big surge after lunch as the weak CPI and deflation in PPI raised hopes of more stimulus from the PBoC. At the close, the Nikkei was down 2.25% to 17,413, the Hang Seng up 0.17% to 23,525 and the Shanghai Composite rallied back up 2.93% to 2,940.

2. The Aussie isn’t falling, which is a sign to Morgan Stanley’s head of FX Strategy that the US dollar is coming under pressure. Yes, it’s lagging and getting creamed on the crosses, but is holding its own against the US dollar and sits at 0.8286 this morning. Euro is breaking up, trading above its downtrend from the October higher for the first time in those two months. And the yen is also stronger at 118.53.

3. On the data front today, Australia’s extremely volatile but super important employment report is out at 11.30am AEDT today. The market is looking for +15,000 jobs and unemployment at 6.3%.

4. Trailers always disappoint and if that’s the case with Mad Max: Fury Road, director George Miller should pull the feature from cinemas right now. We’re happy enough with the second sneak look at part four of the iconic road warrior series. There’s so much to look forward to, starting with Tom Hardy and the kid from About A Boy, to apocalyptic storms, explosions and the over-the-top machinery. Here’s all the glory:

Add it to the Bond and Star Wars for three reasons to go Gold Class in 2015.

5. As we noted earlier, Australia’s employment data for November is out at 11.30 AEDT this morning. The market is expecting a rise in employment of 15,000 and an increase in the unemployment rate to 6.3% from 6.2% last month. But data from the Australian arm of Indeed, the number one job site in the world, suggests that the jobs data could surprise to the downside. Data showed a month on month decrease in total listings of 5.7% from October to November, with drops across all sectors. Here’s the breakdown:

Healthcare jobs: decrease of 1.9%

IT jobs: decrease of 12%

Mining jobs: decrease of 8.6%

Retail jobs: decrease of 2.7%

Tourism jobs: decrease of 5.6%

It makes for an intersting release at 11.30am.

6. While we’re on incredible cars, the barn find of the century has been, well, found. Two “motorcar specialists” from auction house Artcurial Motorcars were called out to a French estate recently to view the leftovers of French transportation mogul Roger Baillon’s car collection. It’s fair to assume tears were shed. Among some 60 classics was one of just three Maserati A6G Gran Sport Fruaeres ever made and this 1961 Ferrari 250 GT SWB California Spyder, which was found buried under a stack of magazines:

Well, hello 1961 Ferrari 250 GT SWB California Spyder.

The Spyder should fetch a cool $14 million at auction in February. Check out more stunning pics of the collection here.

7. Do you still have your 2007 iPod? If that’s a yes and you’re not using it, you might consider popping it on eBay or Amazon for some quick Christmas cash. You can expect around $350 if they’re in good nick. One perfect classic 160GB model sold recently for more than $1200. Buyers are also out there for older phones, especially if they don’t connect to the cloud (security risk). Even better, if you bought a few original iPhones and stuffed them in a drawer, they’re worth about, ooh, $US25,000.

8. What Aussies listened to in 2014. We featured the most popular Australian artists on Spotify recently. Now it’s streaming competitor Rdio’s turn. Here’s their top of the pops for Australian listeners in 2014, starting with singles:

1. ‘Happy’ – Pharrell Williams

2. ‘Chandelier’ – Sia

3. ‘Stolen Dance’ – Milky Chance

4. ‘Rather Be’ – Clean Bandit feat. Jess Glynne

5. ‘Problem’ – Ariana Grande

6. ‘Free’ – Rudimental

7. ‘Am I Wrong’ – Nico & Vince

8. ‘Addicted To You’ – Avicii

9. ‘Trumpets’ – Jason Derulo

10. ‘High’ – Peking Duk

And the albums:

1. ‘x’ – Ed Sheeran

2. ’100 Hot Songs Of Today’ – Various Artists

3. ‘Built On Glass’ – Chet Faker

4. ‘In The Lonely Hour’ – Sam Smith

5. ‘The New Classic’ – Iggy Azalea

6. ‘G I R L’ – Pharrell Williams

7. ‘MKTO’ – MKTO

8. ’5 Seconds Of Summer’ – 5 Seconds Of Summer

9. ’1000 Forms Of Fear’ – Sia

10. ‘This Is All Yours’ – alt J

9. You’re almost four hours from anywhere. British company Reaction Engines is progressing well with its Skylon aircraft, a supersonic jet that Reaction says will take no more than four hours to get from any Point A to any Point B on the globe. The secret, according to Reaction’s excellently named chief engineer Alan Bond, is a precooler system that allows its jet engine to run at far higher power than anything on the market today. Test flights are planned for 2019. Oh, and did we mention it can fly into outer space?

10. The best send-off. Australia’s cricketers are determined to farewell fallen mate Phillip Hughes in the best way possible, and yesterday, two more batsmen dug in to add centuries to that of David Warner’s. Captain Michael Clarke’s 128 had Steve Waugh-like shades of gritty, but Steve Smith’s touching tribute on his way to an unbeaten 162 had hearts swelling nationwide. He left the pitch and raised his bat over the 408 sign painted on the ground in reference to Hughes’ baggy green number. Perfect. Now press on for the outright; we’re 7-517.

