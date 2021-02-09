Getty Images

Good morning, friends.

1. Victoria has recorded no new cases of COVID-19 this morning. Authorities are awaiting genomic testing to establish the source of the second quarantine hotel worker’s infection. Meanwhile, NSW is trying to figure out whether a returned traveller who tested positive for COVID-19 two days after leaving quarantine caught the virus during his hotel stay.

2. The last vestiges of Sydney’s lockout laws are set to be axed next month, in a bid to revive the city’s post-COVID economy. Last drinks across the city – including Kings Cross, the last holdout – will now be at 3:30am, and blanket restrictions on drinks, shots, cheap cocktails and the use of glass after midnight will be lifted. Of course, Kings Cross isn’t quite the bustling red light district it once was any more.

3. Local businesses damaged during the coronavirus pandemic would likely struggle if Google Search left Australia, analysts warn. IBISWorld says restaurants, hairdressers, and some tourist accomodation could lose the ability to reach local customers through ads placed on Google Search. Google is threatening to remove Search from Australia if it is made to pay news publishers for hosting links for their content under the proposed News Media Bargaining Code.

4. Food delivery platforms have been urged to ensure the safety of their riders in draft SafeWork NSW guidelines, according to the ABC. Gig economy giants should avoid setting “unrealistic” delivery times and bar riders from working more than 12 hours at a time. The draft guidelines follow the deaths of several food delivery riders on NSW roads in late 2020.

5. A Victorian events industry group claims four out of five businesses in the sector will be severely impacted if JobKeeper ends as scheduled on March 28. Citing responses from more than 550 businesses and industry figures, Save Victorian Events states further payroll support is needed as Australia emerges from coronavirus shutdowns. The survey’s findings were promoted by Labor MP Bill Shorten, as the federal government continues to argue JobKeeper was always intended as a temporary measure.

6. Facebook added false vaccine claims to its updated protocols for combatting COVID-19 misinformation. Posts claiming vaccines are ineffective or unsafe will be removed, the social network said. Facebook also said it is working with WHO to remove misinformation about all vaccines. “In 2021 we’re focused on supporting health leaders and public officials in their work to vaccinate billions of people against COVID-19,” Facebook said in its statement.

7. The parents of a US 20-year-old who died by suicide after thinking he lost $730,000 on Robinhood are suing the stock-trading app. Alexander Kearns’ parents filed a wrongful death lawsuit against Robinhood on Monday. They say the app targets young customers and encourages them to engage in risky trading. It’s an interesting question of liability, as zero brokerage fee platforms become more popular and a culture of risky betting develops.

8. Reddit CEO Steve Huffman backed r/wallstreetbets in an interview with The Wall Street Journal. Huffman, who cofounded the company with Alexis Ohanian and Aaron Swartz, said in a interview with The Wall Street Journal the frenzy proved Reddit’s power in attracting and organising “everyday people.” “This whole event is showing the power of large communities of everyday people,” Huffman said. “Not just massive institutional and professional investors get to participate in the stock market.”

9. Bitcoin jumped 13% to all-time highs of $US43,725.51 on Monday. The surge higher comes after Tesla disclosed in a SEC filing on Monday that it purchased $US1.5 billion of bitcoin. Tesla expects to begin accepting bitcoin as a form of payment for its products in the near future. “In January 2021, we updated our investment policy to provide us with more flexibility to further diversify and maximise returns on our cash that is not required to maintain adequate operating liquidity,” the filing read.

10. Dogecoin, everyone’s favourite meme currency, surged another 31% after touching new highs on tweets from Elon Musk and other celebrities The Tesla chief executive on Sunday fired off a tweet to his 46 million followers, promoting a one-minute video on Dogecoin. On February 7, the cryptocurrency surged to $US0.083745 at 5:29PM E.T. and ranked among the top 10 digital coins, according to data from CoinMarketCap.

BONUS ITEM

Ya can’t not love the guy, seriously.

Good morning to absolutely no-one but @NickKyrgios. His reaction at the end ???????????? pic.twitter.com/60okMRNfs8 — Steve Smith (@stevesmithffx) February 8, 2021

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.