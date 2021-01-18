Getty Images

Welcome to Monday.

1. The Australian Open situation is still volatile, as anyone could have predicted. There are now more than 70 Australian Open players and dozens more staff in 14-day hotel quarantine after a third charter flight into Melbourne was linked to a COVID-19 case. The players are not so happy about this. Some are making do.

Wrong surface but that doesn‘t matter for us???????? pic.twitter.com/R8FsdyGafy — Belinda Bencic (@BelindaBencic) January 17, 2021

2. NSW recorded six new local cases of COVID-19 on Sunday, including a health worker. Victoria and Queensland both recorded no new cases of community transmission. It’s the same story in Victoria this morning: double zero.

Yesterday there were 0 new locally acquired cases reported and 7 new cases in hotel quarantine. Thanks to all who were tested – 11,023 results were received.

More later: https://t.co/lIUrl0ZEco#EveryTestHelps #StaySafeStayOpen #COVID19VicData pic.twitter.com/rNuvtYV0rR — VicGovDHHS (@VicGovDHHS) January 16, 2021

3. Australian property listings have fallen dramatically in the new year, down 18% on the same time last year. Melbourne has proven the lone exception, with new listings surging 55% and total listings up 13%, versus a 17% average decline. The sharp contrast in selling could see Melbourne price growth lag, while other cities surge higher.

4. Victoria is also set to lead the country’s economic recovery, after suffering the worst downturn. The Victorian economy is forecast to grow 5.3 per cent this year, outstripping an expected 4.6 per cent growth in Queensland and 4.4 per cent in NSW, according to Deloitte Access Economics. The national economy as a whole is expected to grow 4.4%.

5. Norwegian health officials have changed their advice on who gets a COVID-19 vaccine after more than 25 elderly people with underlying health conditions died. According to the agency, “all deaths” are linked to the Pfizer vaccine, which was the only one available in the country until Friday. However, Norwegian officials maintain they are not alarmed and have advised individual doctors to decide who should receive a vaccine.

6. Australia is proceeding with “an abundance of caution” to secure approval of the Pfizer vaccine, said Health Minister Greg Hunt. He said there was no concrete link between the vaccine and higher mortality in the Norwegian case. “We don’t know yet whether this is a function simply of age and people who are older and sadly facing the natural loss of their life, or whether there’s any causation that hasn’t been asserted as yet,” he said on Sunday.

7. Food delivery company Deliveroo is now worth north of $US7 billion after raising $US180 million in fresh funding. The Amazon-backed company is preparing to go public later in 2021. Insider reported this week that the UK-based firm could be valued at up to $US13.6 billion when it floats, with one source pegging April for an IPO date.

8. Apple may add alternative social media platform Parler back to its App Store if the app steps up its moderation efforts, Apple CEO Tim Cook said on Fox News Sunday. Apple removed Parler from its platform in the wake of the deadly Capitol siege in the US, after it found the network did not adequately police content that promotes violence. Google and Amazon also both removed Parler from their platforms.

9. President-elect Joe Biden plans to sign “roughly a dozen” executive orders that include rejoining the Paris climate accord, and reversing the travel ban on several majority Muslim countries. A memo from incoming chief of staff Ron Klain outlines Biden’s 10-day action plan in which he hopes to immediately reverse some of President Trump’s signature policies.

Getting America vaccinated will be one of the most challenging operational efforts ever undertaken. But you have my word that we will manage the hell out of this operation. pic.twitter.com/EtFTz9c3Lf — Joe Biden (@JoeBiden) January 16, 2021

10. Misinformation about US election fraud fell 73% after President Trump was banned or restricted on social media, according to a new analysis. Zignal Labs said conversations fell from from 2.5 million mentions to 688,000 across social media. Trump has peddled baseless claims that the US election was rigged thanks to mail ballots, and that he “won big.”

BONUS ITEM

Another one from the world of lost Bitcoins: James Howells from Newport, Wales, has offered his city council a 25% cut of his 7,500 bitcoins if it allows him to excavate the landfill where he threw it away in 2013. Howells’ bitcoin is now worth around $US275 million as bitcoin is trading around $US37,000 at the time of writing.

